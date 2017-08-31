Deadline day round-up: Origi and Kent out, Oxlade-Chamberlain in for relatively low-key Liverpool

(Picture: Getty Images - David Blunsden)

Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal on transfer deadline day but were disappointed in their efforts to sign Thomas Lemar and Virgil van Dijk.

Talk of a £175 million spree on the last day of the window proved premature as the Merseyside club failed to reach a conclusion in their pursuits of either Monaco midfielder Lemar or Southampton centre-back van Dijk.

It leaves Liverpool having brought in five players this summer - twice breaking their transfer record - with Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keïta and Oxlade-Chamberlain all joining.

England international Oxlade-Chamberlain joined from Arsenal in a deal worth around £35 million after completing his medical on Wednesday night at the Three Lions' training base before flying with his compatriots to Malta for a World Cup qualifier.

Midfielder Keïta - Liverpool's new most-expensive addition at around £55 million - will join the club in July 2018 after Jürgen Klopp's side reached an agreement with RB Leipzig earlier this week.

The Reds' additions takes their total spend just over £135 million, with Solanke's tribunal fee still to be decided. The young striker joined from Chelsea upon the expiry of his contract, but because he is still only 19 - the Blues are entitled to compensation for his development.

But there will be regret that Liverpool failed to push through a deal for van Dijk after a summer-long pursuit of the Dutch defender to reinforce their substandard back-line.

Although the centre-back - who signed a six-year deal with the Saints last May - submitted an official transfer request and repeatedly told Southampton of his desire to leave, the South Coast club remained unwavering in their stance that the 26-year-old would not be sold.

Interest in Lemar emerged much later in the window, but despite a bid believed to be as high as £75 million - which would have been another new club-record fee for Liverpool - they could not convince Monaco into selling the forward.

Embed from Getty Images

Sakho set to rejoin Palace after Origi and Kent leave on loan

Otherwise, centre-back Mamadou Sakho is close to a Crystal Palace switch for a reported fee of £26 million, though the deal will need to be pushed through in the final hours of the window.

The France international travelled to London to undergo a medical late on Friday evening, a day after Palace saw a £22 million bid, with a further £3 million in add-ons, rejected.

Sakho spent the second-half of the 2016-17 campaign at Selhurst Park and his arrival to play under new manager Frank de Boer, who is under flak after losing all of his first three league games, could be confirmed on Friday.

The Reds saw several outgoings earlier in the day, most notably Divock Origi's season-long loan move to Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

The Belgian has been offered the chance to play more first-team football in Germany with Wolfsburg paying a £6 million loan fee and his wages in full for the privilege of signing the 22-year-old.

There is no option for Origi's temporary club to sign him at the end of his deal, however, with his move purely to aid his progression and his chances of featuring for Belgium in the 2018 World Cup.

Several Premier League clubs - including Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur - were thought to have shown an interest but Liverpool preferred to send Origi out to a European outfit.

Another player to go on loan to Germany is Ryan Kent, who will spend the season with SC Freiburg.

Like Wolfsburg, Freiburg will pay all of Kent's wages throughout his time with the club as well as a £1 million fee to sign the winger.

The 20-year-old - who signed a new long-term deal earlier this summer after an impressive pre-season - is thought to be in Klopp's plans for the future with the German deciding it would be best for Kent to play abroad rather than spend another year in the Championship.

Philippe Coutinho remains a Liverpool player amidst reports that Barcelona would look to secure a late deal for the Brazilian, though the Spanish transfer window still has one day left to run and there is the possibility he could still exit the club.

Out-of-favour winger Lazar Marković was linked with a move to Watford to reunite with ex-Hull City manager Marco Silva, who he worked under in the second-half of last season, but no such move materialised.

Other loans saw young Brazilian midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza - yet to even play for Liverpool's youth teams - join Cyprus side Apollon Limassol for the season.

The 20-year-old is still without the necessary work permit to be able to play in England and will enjoy his fourth temporary spell after stints with Finland's Seinäjoen Jalkapallokerho, Belgium's Sint-Truiden and Germany's Hertha Berlin.

He could face Everton in the Europa League with Limassol drawn to face Liverpool's neighbours in the competition's group stages.

Elsewhere, Academy forward Toni Gomes has joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers on a season-long loan, while midfielder Jordan Williams has joined Rochdale in League One until January.

Young defender Sam Hart has completed a permanent move to Blackburn Rovers to end a four-year spell in Liverpool's youth teams.

Embed from Getty Images

Liverpool 2017 summer transfers

Ins:

Mohamed Salah - AS Roma - £36.7 million

Dominic Solanke - Chelsea - fee to be decided by tribunal

Andrew Robertson - Hull City - £10 million

Naby Keïta - RB Leipzig - £55 million

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Arsenal - £35 million

Total: 136.7 million

Outs:

Lucas Leiva - Lazio - £5 million

Andre Wisdom - Derby County - £3 million

Kevin Stewart - £8 million (incl. add-ons)

Pedro Chirivella - Willem II - season-long loan

Connor Randall - Heart of Midlothian - season-long loan

Taiwo Awoniyi - Royal Excel Mouscron - season-long loan

Shamal George - Carlisle United - six-month loan

Jordan Williams - Rochdale - six-month loan

Allan - Apollon Limassol - season-long loan

Toni Gomes - Forest Green Rovers - season-long loan

Sheyi Ojo - Fulham - season-long loan

Divock Origi - VfL Wolfsburg - season-long loan + £6 million loan fee

Ryan Kent - SC Freiburg - season-long loan + £1 million loan fee

Mamadou Sakho - Crystal Palace - £25 million* Sam Hart - Blackburn Rovers - undisclosed

Total: 136.7 million

* - not confirmed but expected to go through