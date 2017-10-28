Leicester City vs Everton Preview: Foxes aim to pick up all three points against manager-less Everton

Leicester host Everton on Sunday in search of a second straight league win. Photo: Getty / Paul Ellis

Leicester City host Everton at the King Power Stadium on Sunday under the guidance of new first team manager, Claude Puel, who was appointed as Craig Shakespeare's successor on Wednesday.

The Foxes face an Everton side currently in the process of searching for a new manager themselves, following the departure of Ronald Koeman.

The hosts head into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Swansea City, a victory which moved the Foxes out of the bottom-three. A first half own-goal from Federico Fernández and a Shinji Okazaki strike in the second half proved enough to secure a just a second victory of the new campaign.

Koeman's spell at Everton ended on Monday, with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone. Last weekend's 5-2 drubbing at home to Arsenal resulted in the dismissal of the Dutchman, following a terrible start to the new campaign.

Foxes To Build Momentum?

Saturday's victory at the Liberty Stadium proved enough to move the Foxes up to 14th in the Premier League table. However, a defeat on Sunday at the King Power Stadium, would could leave the Foxes as low as 19th.

With Puel taking charge for the first time, the Foxes will be pushing for a much needed victory, having won just once at home in the league this season, a 2-0 victory over Brighton in August.

A key issue that Puel will be looking to address, is the Foxes back-line. The Foxes have kept just two clean sheets in the opening eight games and will be looking to turn that around against an Everton side that have struggled for goals since the departure of Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

In the victory over the Swans, a number of players impressed, in particular, Vicente Iborra, Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki.

Striker Jamie Vardy has again proved a constant threat this season for the Foxes, but hasn't scored since the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium. The Englishman has a good record against the Toffees, having scored and assisted twice in the last four meetings between the sides.

Problems at Goodison Park

It's been a truly dismal start to the 2017/18 campaign for Sunday's visitors, both on and off the field.

The key factor to the downturn in results, wad the summer departure of top-scorer, Lukaku, who has already made a big impression at Manchester United. Without the 24 goals provided by the Belgian last season, the Toffees are struggling to pick up results, despite a number of signings in the summer.

The likes of Davy Klasson, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney have all failed to make an impression since joining the club, whilst the defence are shipping goals on a frequent basis, with just one clean sheet this season, an opening day victory over Stoke City.

A poor start to the season on the field has left the Toffees in 18th position. However, David Unsworth's side head into the game at the King Power Stadium just a point behind Leicester, making the game vital for both sides.

Toffees Secure Maximum Points Last Season

In the two meetings between the sides last season, it was Koeman's side that picked up victories in both fixtures.

On Boxing-day, Claudio Ranieri's champions were again defeated as a poor title defence was on the cards. Goals from Kevin Mirallas and Lukaku handed the Toffees a thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory at King Power Stadium.

In April, Lukaku again proved his importance to Everton, by scoring twice in a 4-2 victory over Craig Shakespeare's Foxes. A first minute strike from Tom Davies and a header from Phil Jagielka helped the side claimed another victory on home soil. The visitors had led in a superb opening ten minutes, as goals in the 4th minute from Islam Slimani and a tenth minute strike from Marc Albrighton had given the Foxes a 2-1 lead.

Team News

New boss Puel has confirmed that Robert Huth and Matty James remain absent through ankle and calf injuries respectively.

The Foxes will remain unable to field Adrien Silva, as the club will not be appealing FIFA's decision to reject the players registration at the King Power Stadium.

In the visitors' camp, Yannick Bolasie, Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman remain out through injury.

However, the Toffees are boosted by the return of midfielder Idrissa Gueye having served his one-game suspension in midweek.

Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Iborra, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy

Everton: Pickford; Holgate, Williams, Keane, Baines; Gueye, Davies; Sigurdsson, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin; Niasse