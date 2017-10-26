Leicester City given Manchester City clash in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Leicester City will clash with Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals | Photo: Getty/ Christopher Lee

Leicester City have been drawn to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Foxes, who appointed former Southampton boss Claude Puel as their new manager on Wednesday, have been selected to play the Citizens after the draw for the fifth round was completed.

The game is set to be played in the week commencing the 18th of December.

Time travel

The clash in the East Midlands will be a repeat of the quarter-final match-up between the two back in 2013. Manchester City again travelled to the King Power Stadium and eventually strode to a comfortable victory as Edin Džeko bagged a brace and Aleksander Kolarov netted a wonderful free-kick.

Lloyd Dyer netted a late consolation for the Foxes as the then-Championship outfit fell to a 3-1 defeat.

The East-Midlanders then will aim to avenge that defeat and reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time since the 1999/2000 season, when the Foxes won the competition.

The Citizens ironically lifted the trophy the last time these two met as they beat Sunderland in the final at Wembley.

Excellent run so far

Both sides have enjoyed particularly positive runs in the League Cup during the current campaign to reach this stage. The Foxes have so far dispatched of Sheffield United, Liverpool and managed to overcome Leeds United of the Championship on Tuesday evening, coming from behind to win 3-1.

Due to their participation in the Champions League, the Sky Blues only entered the competition in round three. They beat Tony Pulis' West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Hawthorns to reach the previous round.

It was somewhat more difficult as Wolverhampton Wanderers arrived at the Etihad Stadium. The two teams could not be separated with the score at the end of extra-time ending 0-0. The home team though did eventually get through via a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory.