Craig Shakespeare insists Leicester City players have to be "versatile"

Craig Shakespeare could potentially select a much-changed line-up on Monday evening | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has suggested that his players need to be "versatile"as they look to arrest their poor form in the Premier League.

The Foxes have so far struggled throughout the 2017/18 campaign having only picked up one win out of their opening seven games. Their only victory has come against Brighton and Hove Albion. The former champions currently sit 17th in the table and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

'Adaptable'

Leicester have so far struggled to cope with demands of opponents with the 4-4-2 formation coming under some criticism from fans. Shakespeare has admitted that he is willing to alter his system as long as his players adapt also.

Talking to the Leicester Mercury, Shakespeare said that "you always have to be adaptable" which could suggest an unfamiliar line up in the clash against West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on Monday evening.

The 53-year-old continued: "When you change a shape it is important you make sure they understand their roles and responsibilities. You also have to make sure you have time to work on it."

Embed from Getty Images

'It is what you are comfortable with'

Shakespeare though also admitted that he could possibly change the system in order to combat the team that Tony Pulis selects.

He suggested that he could even "match them up" as the Foxes look to earn their first three points in six league games.

"Ultimately, it is what you are comfortable with as a team and what the players are comfortable with because sometimes their thoughts are important," Shakespeare told.

The ex-Baggies midfielder did however imply that the clash on Monday will not be decided by what formation he selects. He said: "It is not the be-all and end-all but as a coach, you pick your team and shape accordingly."

The Foxes only managed to earn a solitary point in the last league game as they etched out a 0-0 draw with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.