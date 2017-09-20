Leicester City to face Leeds United in League Cup fourth round

Leicester City will host Leeds United in the fourth round of the League Cup | Photo: Getty/ Lillian Suwanrumpha

Leicester City have been drawn to face Championship outfit Leeds United at home in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Craig Shakespeare's Foxes dispatched of Premier League rivals Liverpool with a 2-0 victory in the previous round and will now welcome the Thomas Christiansen's men to the King Power Stadium in an effort to reach the quarter-finals.

Silverware the target

The two sides will come together for the first time since 2014 when the East-Midlanders were still in the Championship. Leeds though have not travelled to the King Power Stadium in over four years; the last result being a 0-0 draw.

Leicester, three times winners of the League Cup, will hope that they can notch another win and reach the quarter-finals for the first time in four seasons. Leeds, who have won the competition once in 1968, will present a tough task for the former Premier League champions though having ousted Burnley via a penalty shoot-out last time out.

Foxes' boss Craig Shakespeare has already highlighted the importance of winning within the cup competitions and has suggested that the Foxes are looking to hoist the trophy. He said: "When you play in a cup, you should aim to win it. It should definitely be in your thoughts."

Familiar draw

Leicester City and Leeds United have actually been drawn together in the League Cup six times since the competition's inception. First clashing in 1990, the Foxes earned the first win with a 1-0 victory at Filbert Street before the Whites replied with a 3-0 reverse at Elland Road in a then-two-legged affair.

Since then, Leicester have earned three successes with Leeds earning arguably the most eye-catching result with a 6-0 thumping over the Foxes at Filbert Street in 2001.

The next instalment with take place at the King Power Stadium in the week commencing the 23rd of October.