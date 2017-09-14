Craig Shakespeare unsurprised by Huddersfield's excellent Premier League start

Craig Shakespeare is expecting a 'difficult' test at the John Smith's Stadium | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has suggested he expected Huddersfield Town's positive start to Premier League life as the two prepare to come together this Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers currently sit sixth in the table having taken an impressive seven points from their opening four games since promotion from the Championship and Shakespeare believes that it is not as much of a shock as some may believe.

The Foxes' boss also highlighted the difficulty of the task as his troops travel to the John Smith's Stadium to do battle with David Wagner's men.

'They've got momentum'

Talking in his pre-match press conference, Shakespeare said: "Huddersfield haven't surprised me. They've got momentum and will be difficult to play against."

He continued to highlight "great spirit" on display from the team; a key factor that has contributed to them having already beaten Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Shakespeare said that his team are totally focused on capturing the three points on Saturday afternoon. He said: "It's always about being positive. You can never get away from the facts, which are the points. We need to turn performances into results."

Shakey considering changes

For the trip at the weekend, it seems that the Foxes have plenty of injury worries to contend with. Shakespeare though is optimistic with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Vincente Iborra both returning with "a clean bill of health".

Matty James and Christian Fuchs meanwhile will both be missing due to an "Achilles injury" and an "eye injury" respectively. The latter picked suffered a "freak accident in training" and will see a specialist.

Shakespeare also revealed that he will continue assessing defenders Robert Huth, who has been injured since the start of the season, and new loan signing Aleksander Dragović .

He said: "He [Huth] came through okay as well and has continued training. All I've got to do is make sure their conditioning is right."

"He [Dragovic] is behind them in that, in terms of his conditioning. We need to be mindful but I also understand players need games to prove match fitness. Each day, his conditioning is getting better," Shakespeare continued.