Leicester City vs Chelsea Preview: Former Foxes look to sink Leicester on return to the King Power

Danny Drinkwater is set to make his first appearance for Chelsea against his former club at the weekend | Photo: Getty/ Michael Regan

Leicester City host Premier League champions Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the international break comes to a close.

The Foxes will be hoping to get back to winning ways having fallen to an unlucky 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last time out. Elsewhere, the Blues earned an excellent 2-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge just under two weeks ago.

Indifferent starts

Heading into the 2017/18 campaign, it could be fair to say that both says have endured mixed results. Champions Chelsea kicked-off the season in shocking fashion as they fell to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Burnley. They have recovered though with back-to-back wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Craig Shakespeare's Leicester City were also defeated in their first match of the season; a 4-3 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The former champions reacted the following weekend as they overcame newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion. The loss at Old Trafford last time mean that the Foxes have collected three points out of a possible nine.

The respective results have Chelsea and Leicester sitting sixth and 15th respectively in the table.

Goal fest in the East Midlands

If statistics are anything to go by, one thing that could be expected at the King Power Stadium are goals. In the last ten meetings in all competitions between the two sides, the net has been bulged an eye-watering 41 times - six goals have come in the last two Premier League clashes.

This will be helped by the fact that Leicester City have been one of the most entertaining teams in the top flight so far this term. The Foxes have already scored five goals in three games, conceding six in the process.

The omens of past meetings look somewhat ominous for the hosts though despite the entertainment. The East-Midlanders have only beaten their opponents once in the last ten meetings in all competitions. Their only win came back in 2015/16 as Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez both scored in a 2-1 win as the Foxes earned yet another three points on their way to the title. Chelsea comfortably won this fixture last season as Marcos Alonso bagged a brace with Pedro also finding the net.

The all-time record between the two does not make good reading for Leicester either. In 109 matches between the two sides, they have only tasted victory on 25 occasions, with the Blues easily striding ahead with 54 wins to their name.

Transfer torment

It is fair to say, both teams could look dramatically different with the clash coming after the closure of the summer transfer window. Antonio Conte and Craig Shakespeare were both busy on deadline day with each manager bringing in two new players.

The champions swooped for Torino defender Davide Zappacosta. However, one of the biggest deals was actually between Leicester and Chelsea as midfielder Danny Drinkwater swapped the King Power Stadium for Stamford Bridge. Signing for a reported £35m, the Englishman penned a five-year contract with the Blues and links up with ex-midfield partner N'Golo Kanté. Drinkwater could indeed make his first appearance in a Chelsea shirt against his former club on Saturday.

The Foxes though found it increasingly difficult to sign a replacement for the departing midfielder. Agreeing a deal with Sporting Clube de Portugal, midfielder Adrien Silva looked set to sign for the club on deadline day. The Portuguese's registration was rejected by FIFA though due it being received past the deadline. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will be able to play for the club before January.

Defender Aleksandar Dragović did join the club though as he completed a season-long loan deal from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen. Nampalys Mendy exited the club, joining former club OGC Nice on loan.

Team News

Antonio Conte has admitted that he is able to call on the services of star winger Eden Hazard after he recovered from injury that has seen him missing for the opening three games of the season. The Italian boasts a clean bill of health for his squad with only Gary Cahill absent due to suspension.

Drinkwater is likely to be included in the squad but could start the game on the bench against his former club. Another former Leicester player N'Golo Kanté is sure to take to the field.

Striker Álvaro Morata also looks set to lead the line for the Blues following his productive start to life at Stamford Bridge since his switch from Real Madrid. The Spaniard has notched two goals and provided two assists in his first three Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Craig Shakespeare looks to have a few key absentees to consider for the visit of the champions. Wes Morgan has reportedly recovered well from injury but it could well be too soon for the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Robert Huth and Vincente Iborra.

Despite the departure of Drinkwater, Leicester's midfield does not look like changing too much with Matty James and Wilfred N'didi forging a promising relationship. Wantaway Riyad Mahrez could be included after he failed to get a desired summer mover away from the club.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, James, N'didi, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Moses, Fabregas, Kante; Willian, Pedro, Morata.