FIFA reject Leicester City's Adrien Silva application

Photo: Gualter Fatia / Getty Images

FIFA have rejected Leicester City's application for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, after receiving the required paperwork for the player 14 seconds after the window closed on August 31.

The Foxes made an 11th hour swoop for the Portuguese international on deadline day last Thursday, with a £22m deal expected to be ratified the day after. The signing was made following the announcement Chelsea had sealed the signing of Danny Drinkwater in a £35m deal in the early hours of Friday morning.

However, after days of scrutiny of all the relevant paperwork, it has been ruled that Craig Shakespeare's side will be unable to register the player until the window re-opens in January. The club are set to appeal.

Silva must wait for Foxes' bow

After Leicester made a late move for Silva for the second successive summer deadline day running, it appeared as though the Foxes had this time pushed through a last-minute deal for the 28-year-old.

After the player himself left the club's training ground around 1am last Friday morning, the Portuguese then returned to his hotel until a formal decision was made.

For their part Sporting had accepted a fee for the player and all appeared to wrapped up subject to international clearance from football's governing body. But now it appears FIFA have ruled the Silva deal to be ineligible - for the time being.

The Foxes now own the 20-cap midfielder but will be unable to play him until terms of the deal are met.

'We are working with Adrien'

Leicester are set to appeal the decision and hope to find a solution. A club spokesman stated, "we are working with Adrien and Sporting Clube de Portugal to overcome issues relating to the player's registration", concluding they were "exploring all options to find a resolution".

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho added, "the transfer of Adrien is already completed. Hopefully, Leicester can find a solution for him".

Silva is likely to be in attendance this weekend, as the Foxes host Antonio Conte's defending champions Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.