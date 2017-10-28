David Wagner "calm" over departure of David Moss

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the Huddersfield Daily Examiner on the exit of head of football operations David Moss.

Moss, who took over when Stuart Webber left to go to Norwich City, was only the job since June 1 after leaving Scottish giants Celtic. The club released a statement on October 23 that reads as follows:

"Huddersfield Town can today confirm that Head of Football Operations David Moss has vacated his role at the Club by mutual consent. The Club will now begin the search for a new Head of Football Operations.

Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to wish David all the best in his future endeavours".

The 48-year old helped the Terriers' pre-season recruitment of players as they prepared for life in the Premier League with the Terriers breaking their transfer record three times in the process.

"Sometimes it just doesn't click"

Speaking ahead of Huddersfield's trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, Wagner said that “Sometimes it just doesn't click when you start a new job in any area or company".

He added that “This is nothing special and now we go in search for a replacement" while knowing "in the meantime I am used to the departure affecting my role on a day-to-day basis.

“Stuart Webber left the role last March/April and I was able to handle it until the end of last season".

"Now I will handle it again"

The German is used to this sort of situation, saying “Now I will handle it again - even if we are desperate to find a replacement". When asked what qualities a potential replacement needed to possess, he said:

“The role is totally clear in what we are searching for in terms of a Head of Football operations – to help the football club and me as a manager to improve."