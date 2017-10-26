Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool: Terriers' predicted XI for Anfield test

Aaron Mooy and Philippe Coutinho in a pre-season friendly between the two clubs in the summer of 2016. (Photo via Getty Images/Nigel Roddis)

Huddersfield Town travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in one of this season's most highly-anticipated fixtures of Town fans on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers earned a historic win last time out against Manchester United in a 2-1 victory. It was labelled by manager, David Wagner, as one of the best performances under his control.

The team was re-jigged after a disappointing defeat to Swansea City, but the three changes paid off.

Wagner's men are full of confidence, but are there any unexpected changes to come for the trip to Merseyside?

Consistency is crucial

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lössl: Despite United’s dominant possession, Lössl didn’t have much to do, but when he was called upon he dealt with situations well. Couldn’t do much about Marcus Rashford’s consolation goal but also provided the assist for Laurent Depoitre's goal.

Right-back – Tommy Smith: A performance long overdue, the captain was back to his best. A solid defensive display as well as getting forward well, especially in the first-half.

Centre-back – Mathias Jørgensen: Answered back to the critics over the last few weeks with a top-quality performance. He provided a last minute, goalsaving block to deny Chris Smalling as well as being composed throughout the course of the game.

Centre-back – Christopher Schindler: Another man of the match contender performance for the German who seems to be getting better and better every week. Had Romelu Lukaku in his back pocket last time out, but will have another challenge on his hands with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to keep quiet.

Left-back – Chris Löwe: Another player who answered back to the critics, Lowe put in a performance he displayed at the start of the season, solid at the back with an attacking purpose. Also repaid Wagner’s faith to include him back in the team after he was swapped for Scott Malone against Swansea.

Winning midfield battle is key

Midfielder – Jonathan Hogg: With the slight change in midfield and Hogg playing in more of a central role but executed it very well. Was always there to pick up the loose balls and got stuck in when he was required.

Midfielder – Danny Williams: An outstanding performance in his first start since he picked up a foot injury, and yet another stand out performer. Ran his socks off until the last minute and showed Town fans why Reading were gutted to lose him.

Midfielder – Aaron Mooy: The first goal scorer, like Williams, ran until the very end and expressed why everyone is labelling him as the danger man. Showed sheer determination when chasing down opponents, which also led to his goal. Spraying balls left right and centre, the Australian is a real asset to the team.

Right-wing – Rajiv van La Parra: With Liverpool’s shaky defence and Elias Kachunga going off injured, Van La Parra could be called upon to try unlocking the defence and provide and crosses for the striker as he is a different kind of player to the German.

Left-wing – Tom Ince: Returning to the ground where he started his career, Ince will want to show Liverpool fans what they are missing out on. He was instrumental in the first-half against United and keeps getting closer to that first Town goal. It is only a matter of time.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre: The man keeping record signing Steve Mounié out of the starting line-up, the big Belgian shows passion and determination in chasing down lost causes, which also lead to Town's second goal. Despite being seen as a bench warmer at the start of the season, Huddersfield fans are happy seeing the striker doing well for the club.