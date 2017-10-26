Danny Williams admits playing at Anfield will be something special

PIC: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill Ltd

Ahead of the trip to Anfield, Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams spoke to the media and described the victory against Manchester United as being an important win, adding that he's looking forward to heading to Anfield this weekend.

Having defied the pundits and the bookmakers, the Terriers ended the unbeaten streak of the Red Devils with a 2-1 win at the John Smith Stadium, Williams said of this "It was an important win and it boosted the confidence of the players. We needed it after the performance at Swansea."

The midfielder went on to state what David Wagner had told the team before the match "The manager told us before the game that he cannot expect a result but he can expect us to run more than Man United".

Hard work is always the order of the day for the Terriers, and Wagner has instilled this mentality in the entire team. From the youngsters to the first team everyone has the same work ethic.

Childhood Dreams

On the trip to Liverpool Williams admitted that playing at Anfield will fufil a childhood dream. Taking on one of the most famous clubs in the world at their own ground Williams said "It’s going to be something special. Every kid dreams of playing at Anfield against Liverpool."

The midfielder also knows that the match will be another difficult one, but feels that the match is winnable.

"We scored two against United so if were all in the same page and stick to our game plan we can score against any team."