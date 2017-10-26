Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Terriers look for second straight shock victory as they take on the Reds

Photo/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town visit Liverpool this weekend as they look to record another memorable result against one of the Premier League's top-four contenders.

David Wagner's men were the talk of the league last weekend after their surprise 2-1 triumph over a title-challenging Manchester United team on home turf.

And they will look to repeat a similar trick as David Wagner faces his good friend Jürgen Klopp in a competitive fixture for the first time, having worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

Only two places separate the two sides as the Reds sit in ninth while the Terriers are flying on their top-flight return and sit 11th.

Klopp's side have faced a brutal early season fixture list with home games against Arsenal and the Red Devils whilst also travelling to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool trounced the Gunners 4-0 and drew 0-0 with United while getting hammered at the Etihad Stadium 5-0 and 4-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Goals aplenty in Reds matches so far

In just nine games, Liverpool have scored 14 goals, but have also conceded 16. Mohamed Salah has found the back of the net nine times in all competitions whilst Philippe Coutinho has netted four times and assisted three in nine games for the club this season.

Roberto Firmino has six goals in all competitions, but hasn't scored in the league since the thrashing of Arsenal in August. Alongside Salah, the duo will be a handful to slow down - with Coutinho likely to miss out due to injury.

Terriers look to snap long drought

Huddersfield surprisingly boast a winning record overall against Liverpool with 31 wins, 27 losses and 11 draws in their meetings together.

But they are winless in their last 10 against the Reds, dating back to a 1-0 victory on November 28, 1959. The two teams have not met competitively for 18 years.

Terriers boss Wagner and Liverpool manager Klopp are best friends and the German spoke about seeing Klopp in the opposite dugout on Saturday: “Of course it is extraordinary as he is my best friend and he is the manager of Liverpool Football Club, but the real importance is that Huddersfield Town meets Liverpool in a competition game."

Huddersfield injury update

Wagner revealed in his pre-match press conference that Elias Kachunga will be available after overcoming a back injury picked up in last week's match.

The German still won't be able to call upon the services of Philip Billing (ankle), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Kasey Palmer (hamstring).

Collin Quaner (calf) is in contention for a place in the squad.

Liverpool injury update

The visitors will be once again without winger Sadio Mané. The Senegalese international has a hamstring issue and he joins Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne on the trainer's table, with the latter two struggling with long-term injuries.

They could also be without key playmaker Coutinho, who has not trained this week due to an adductor injury, but Georginio Wijnaldum is back after missing the defeat to Spurs with a knee issue.