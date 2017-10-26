David Wagner "looking forward to the next game" after Manchester United win

Wagner salutes the fans after Huddersfield's famous victory over Manchester United/Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the press prior to the Terriers' match on Saturday with Liverpool. The club travel to Anfield on the back of a 2-1 win over Manchester United and sit 11th in the table heading into the match.

Wagner looking forward to "extraordinary game"

Off of such a big win, Wagner put the last few days and the upcoming game into perspective: “It has been an ordinary week with extraordinary games on either side". The German is "looking forward to the next game, like always”.

He is best friends with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and acknowledged “it is unusual to meet your best friend in this way like I am on Saturday", but tried to downplay that aspect of the match, saying "the real story is Huddersfield Town playing at Liverpool".

German praises Huddersfield fans

After the win over Manchester United, a nine-year old boy sent defender Aaron Mooy five dollars along with a letter thanking him. Wagner said “I know about the story of the young fan & Aaron Mooy; it’s great. It shows exactly what #htafc is all about; the fans”.

He thinks that the gesture"shows how intelligent even our young supporters are. They understand how special last Saturday’s result was”.

A number of other topics discussed

On the youngsters, the Terriers boss said “I was pleased to get some players minutes for the U23s on Monday. Collin Quaner has a chance of being involved”.

He joked that"this may be the first time that I can give my analysis department more information than they can give me!”

Speaking of what the goal is for Saturday's fixture is, Wagner stated that “ultimately, like always, the most important thing is we perform. We will try everything to achieve the extraordinary”.

He knows that Liverpool's"home record is very good; they’ve shown their best at Anfield. It’s a special stadium full of tradition”.