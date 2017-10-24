Reports: David Wagner on the radar of a few Premier League clubs

David Wagner pictured celebrating win over Manchester United on Saturday, his last victory as Terriers boss? (Photo: Getty Images via Jay Barratt)

Huddersfield Town have had a fantastic start to their first ever season in the Premier League, and a lot of the praise for the fantastic start has rightly gone to the man who got them there in the first place, David Wagner.

Whilst it goes without saying that every Huddersfield Town fan will be loving all the success that the club is having, especially following a triumphant 2-1 victory over early title contenders Manchester United at the weekend, they will also now be concerned with all the rumours of a potential move away from David Wagner.

Wagner linked with multiple Premier League vacancies

In the past week alone two Premier League Managers have lost their jobs in Craig Shakespeare at Leicester City, and more recently Ronald Koeman at Everton, both of these jobs are ones that Wagner has been heavily linked with.

This mixed with the likes of Slaven Bilić being under increasing amounts of pressure, and Sean Dyche possibly leaving Burnley for bigger and better things, the Town boss could soon have a few tempting offers for a move away.

A move away wise for Wagner?

Promotion against the odds through the playoffs, clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League, and a growing reputation around the whole of Europe, all is going well for Wagner at the moment, so would a move away from the Yorkshire club be a wise move?

The clubs that the German have been linked will undoubtedly be appealing, better facilities, more fans and more financial backing than the 46-year old currently has at his disposal, although it could still be argued that it wouldn't be the smart move at this stage of his career.

Many Managers who thrive at lower sides in the Premier League end up taking bigger jobs that resultingly don't end up working out, for example Roberto Martinez and his move to Everton after a successful spell at Wigan Athletic, and with football management being the cut-throat industry that it is nowadays, many football fans may argue that Wagner would be better off staying at Huddersfield for the time being, and assessing his options at a later date.