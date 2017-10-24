Tom Ince puts Manchester United win down to "mentality"

Photo: Conor Molloy/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town attacker Tom Ince has praised his teams’ ability to exploit weakness’ in their opposition as they achieved an historic 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

Despite a strong start to their maiden season in the Premier League, David Wagner’s men had found themselves on a run of six games without a win in the Premier League and Ince acknowledges that it was vitally important for the team to re-ignite their season.

Mentality overcame quality

The Terriers’ victory came after first half goals, which were within five minutes of each other, from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre shocked the visitors. United pulled a goal back on the 78th minute through winger Marcus Rashford, however Town managed to survive the pressure and hold on to all three points.

Speaking after the game Ince revealed that Wagner “knows that toe-to-toe we can't deal with Manchester United,” stating that the Reds have “superior players.” The Englishman, who signed from Derby County in the Summer, went on to say “all we can do is give the attitude and have the right mentality and desire to try and work for each other.”

United not the same as City or Spurs

Ince commented that United “don't really play with the same fluidity as your Spurs or your Man Citys,” claiming “They build up the game quite slow.”

Ince revealed that Huddersfield played against the weaknesses of José Mourinho’s tactics by trying to exploit “the space the full-backs leave.” As they did for their first goal when Ince himself ran into space left by Antonio Valencia, managing to get his shot away which was parried straight to Mooy who scored his second of the season.

Town looking to kick-on

Ince believed that it was important they “showed a performance after (losing at) Swansea,” but added that “no-one expected three points and we're happy we've been able to do that for this club.”

Huddersfield will now be looking to build on the strong performance they demonstrated against United. Town travel to Liverpool to face Wagner’s under pressure friend Jürgen Klopp.