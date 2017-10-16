Tom Ince unhappy with refereeing decisions in defeat to Swansea

PIC: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town's Paul Ince is unhappy with the decisions made by Paul Tierney in the Terriers' defeat to Swansea City.

The forward was seemingly brought down by Martin Olsson in the box but the appeals were waved away by Tierney and Huddersfield got nothing for the challenge.

Replays showed that the tackle was originally just outside the box but it was a clear goal scoring opportunity, so Ince feels that the Swans should have been down to ten men, and the terriers with a penalty kick that could have seen them take the lead with a long awaited goal. The forward said "I thought it was a big decision and a blatant foul on me outside the box"

Tierney said it was a side to side tackle, whereas Ince belives that the Olsson didn't win the ball at all and took him out instead. "For me it’s a poor decision – you want them to go in your favour but you can’t affect it now, you have to move on." the Terrier said. Swansea were lucky to not actually be down to nine men, as Leroy Fer's challenge on Jonas Lossl just a few minutes into the match only led to a caution instead of a much more substansial penalty.

Decisions against Town

It is not the first time that the Terriers will have felt hard done by over officiating. During the loss to West Ham, David Wagner's men once again had decisions go against them. Winston Reid appeared to kick Steve Mounie in the face, and nothing happened, no caution, no yellow card, nothing at all, leaving the Yorkshireman feeling aggrieved.

The Terriers will aim to bounce back on Saturday against United, but this will be a tricky match. Huddersfield need to score goals and will be on the hunt, Mounie will hopefully be back available for selection which can only be a good thing for the team.