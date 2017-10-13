Huddersfield Town vs Swansea Predicted XI: Will Spurs defeat be a one off for Town?

Abdelhamid Sabiri battles with Burnleys Defour (photo via gettyimages/Nigel Roddis)

Huddersfield Town travel to Wales to take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are in need of a win, with Town failing to win in their last five games and Swansea yet to triumph at home this season.

The Terriers have a few players returning from injury, but will they but fit to start the first game after the international break, especially after Town's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out?

A shaky defence a one off?

Goalkeeper - Jonas Lossl: The Dane had a shaky performance against Spurs, but couldn’t do much to stop the clinical Harry Kane. Hopefully the match was a one off and he can go back to his usual, confident performances.

Right-back – Tommy Smith: Getting increasingly confident by each game, the captain has started attacking more which although may leave Town exposed at the back, can contribute to goals which Town are lacking.

Centre-back – Mathias Jorgensen: The opposite to Smith, seems to be getting shakier by each game and poor passing is really letting him down. However, Town do not have another option in that position with injuries to Hefele and Stankovic. Hopefully he can regain his composure and turn the fans back on his side.

Centre-back – Christopher Schindler: Town's Player of the Month and perhaps the season so far, a constant on the team sheet and has had the most interceptions in the League this season.

Left-back – Chris Lowe: Perhaps his last chance to prove his importance to the starting 11, the international break couldn’t have come quicker for Lowe. Started off the season so strongly yet his performances of recent have made him seem like a liability. If he does not perform against Swansea, I expect it would be time for Scott Malone to show Town fans what he is about.

Defensive midfield – Aaron Mooy: A busy international break for the Australian, but he has been integral to Huddersfield this season. He has shown before he can come back from international call ups strong and I expect he should be in the starting line-up.

Defensive midfield – Jonathan Hogg: This match is bound to be a scrappy game, and Hogg will be useful to break up play and slow the game down. Despite Danny Williams coming back from injury, Hogg should regain his place in the starting 11.

Town need options in attack

Attacking midfield – Abdelhamid Sabiri: Tom Ince playing down the middle does not seem to work in the opinion of Town fans, and with Sabiri available, he should start in order to thread balls through to the striker and show his qualities for the team.

Right-wing – Elias Kachunga: Very inconsistent this season, but Town don’t really have many other wide options which Wagner could think about in the Winter transfer window. However, he is eager to get his first league goal and always puts a shift in.

Left-wing – Tom Ince: Like Kachunga, only a matter of time before he gets his first Town goal. Although the wing may not be his favourite position, its where he really shows his qualities and really becomes a danger to the opposition.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre: Although Steve Mounie is set to return to the squad, Depoitre has shown why he is such a threat. He seems to have everything in his locker and holds up the ball very well.