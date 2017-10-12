Leeds United chasing loan deal for Huddersfield Town left-back Scott Malone say reports

Pic: Getty Images

Leeds United appear to be planning a move for Huddersfield Town left-back Scott Malone when the transfer window opens again in January, according to various reports.

The 26-year-old made the move to Yorkshire from Championship side Fulham in the summer window for a £5 million fee.

Despite David Wagner wanting at least two players in every position it could be a move doomed to failure.

Malone has yet to oust Chris Lowe from the left-back position and had not yet made a start in a Premier League match until the weekend's clash with Swansea City.

Malone's only other minutes for the Terriers since signing were his starts in their Carabao Cup ties, but he has yet to play regularly in the league.

The defender was a key figure in the Leeds' bid for promotion last season, scoring six goals, with his performances attracting the attention of Wagner and he was persuaded to make the move.

Embed from Getty Images

Lack of first-team action

However, having not made a start for the first-team, Malone could be looking for a move that will give him more playing time in the January window.

Wagner by then may have given Malone a chance to play and show what he can do with the Terriers, but Leeds are hoping to convince the player to return to Elland Road on loan for the rest of the season from January onwards.

The Whites have struggled to fill the position Malone and Lowe both occupy and Thomas Christiansen is looking for a suitable option to cover.

United have been having problems in the area as Gaetano Berardi is fighting injury and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - who is on loan from Manchester United - is yet to make any kind of impression.

Would the Championship side be successful in tempting Malone with a move in January? It would surely only happen if he is still not getting game time with Wagner and Huddersfield at the time.

Malone did start against Swansea on Saturday and Huddersfield boss Wagner does like to rotate players, so Malone will likely have his chance to claim a more regular role soon. Only then will we start to learn whether Malone has a part to play at the club this term.