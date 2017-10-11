Huddersfield Town will be a tough test, says Leon Britton

Leon Britton verses Watford (photo via gettyimages/Matthew Ashton)

Huddersfield Town will be targeting three points this Saturday as they travel to Wales to take on Swansea City, with tough back to back games against Manchester United and Liverpool to follow.

Town haven’t won in their last five outings and scored just one goal, but will be looking to take advantage of the Swans’ poor start to the season.

Swansea need a home result

However, despite the Terriers lack of firepower up front, Swansea’s veteran midfielder, Leon Britton, expects Town to be a tough clash.

Britton told Swansea’s official website: “They did really well last season to get promoted and they have shown already that they can compete at this level.

“We have to focus on producing a performance this weekend that will give us a chance of getting a result, then we can think about Leicester next week.”

Swansea haven’t won at home this season, and have also struggled to score goals, which again may be an issue against Town's stern defence, despite a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Britton went on to say: “We know we have to be better at home, and it’s down to us players to make that happen.

“We don’t want the table looking bad so we need to make these home games count.”

Town need to start scoring

Huddersfield also have some key players back from injury, including record signing Steve Mounie reportedly fit to re-join the first team squad.

Swansea are currently in the relegation zone, with Town just a place below the top half of the table, but both teams are desperate for a win. However, with perhaps a lack of end product from both sides, it doesn’t seem like a Premier League classic on paper.

The Terriers will still have to keep a close eye on dangerman Jordan Ayew, who has had a hand in the most Swansea goals in 2017, after the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente.

The match will kick off at 15:00, Saturday afternoon.