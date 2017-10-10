Christopher Schindler named Huddersfield Player of the Month for September

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town Blue and White foundation members voted for the September Player of the Month, the player who won the award polling most of the votes was defender Christopher Schindler.

The German has been a very influential player in David Wagner's first team squad so far this season, this has won him many plaudits over his performances and defensive moments. 95% of the votes went to Schindler with Laurent Depotire taking the majority of the remaining votes. Schindler has won the award now for the second month in a row.

With the International break giving Town time to re-group after the battering received by Spurs, the team will travel to Swansea for the weekend tie as the Premier League returns to action. Having helped town earn vital draws against Leicester City and Burnley in September, the centre back has the fourth best average for clearances in the top flight, coming in with 9.3 per game.

August voting

​In August, the defender won the award for the first time with the club in the Premier League. The voting was much closer than in the September vote, with Schindler narrowly beating Jonas Lossl, Chris Lowe and Aaron Mooy when the votes were counted. A record number of foundation members voted, and the centre back was the only member of Wagner squad to start every game in the opening month of the season.

​Competition

​October will be interesting to see who wins the votes of the foundation at the end of the month. Schindler with continued good performances could win the award for a thrid month running. Although with Mooy helping to get Australia into the World Cup Play off in the hopes of qualfiying for next year in Russia, there is definately competition on the way. Town have been lacking in goals the last few games, so scorers will also be in the running for the award if this helps keep the Terriers in the top half of the Premier League table.