Tom Ince in conflict with former club Blackpool

Pic: Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Huddersfield Town midfielder Tom Ince is in dispute with Blackpool F.C. over a financial settlement he believes is owed to him when he left the club. Ince departed Blackpool for Hull City in 2014, on a compensatory fee of around £2.3 million. The winger's contract allegedly stipulated that he would be due a percentage of that fee.

According to Blackpool, because Ince rejected a new deal, and allowed his own contract to run down this means they don't have to pay the 25 year old a cut of the fee. Ince played for Blackpool after signing from Liverpool in 2011, scoring 33 goals from 113 appearences. Although officially out of contract when the move from Blackpool to Hull took place, because he was only 22 at the time his former club were entitled to the compensation payment from Hull City.

Embed from Getty Images

Unsettled at Blackpool

Ince became unsettled during his final season at Blackpool which is why a new contract deal was rejected, moving to Hull was meant to settle the winger, unfortunately that signing did not work out and he was loaned out to Derby County. County then secured the winger on a permanent basis in 2015. The 25-year-old still could not settle, and signed for Huddersfield Town and Premier League football in the summer.

Ince has been working with the Professional Football Association legal team to try and resolve the issue, but at the present time no a date has not been set for a hearing that is likely to be held at the PFA headquarters. Blackpool are likely to fight the case based on their understanding that the contract expiry invalidates their need to pay up.

A spokesman for Blackpool when asked about the issue stated "We are aware of this matter, which is ongoing, but have no comment to make at this time.”