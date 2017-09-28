Huddersfield Town Loan Watch: Where the loan players are and how they are getting on

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town have sent seven players out on loan for the 2017/2018 season, here we look at how they are getting on at their clubs and what experience they will be gaining whilst away from the John Smith Stadium.

From the Sky Bet Championship down to the Vanarama National League North, the Terriers are gaining valuable game time away from the club.

Sean Scannell

​The 27-year-old is on loan with Nigel Clough's Burton Albion and has made six starts across the Championship and Carabao Cup.

The winger made his debut for the Brewers against Sheffield Wednesday, as Albion drew 1-1, from there on he has played mostly up front, but has also appeared in his more natural role on the wing.

Burton are currently in 19th place in the Championship, a position the Terriers had previously been in themselves, before securing promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

​Jordy Hiwula

The 23 year old forward has joined League one side Fleetwood Town for the season, although the Terriers do have the option to recall Jordy Hiwula in the January transfer window.

Having joined Huddersfield from Manchester City in July 2015, Hiwula only made one first team appearance for the terriers. Since going to Fleetwood the striker has made 11 appearances and scored four goals. The Trawlermen are sitting in ninth place in the table, two points from the play off places, and have a game in hand.

​Tariq Holmes-Dennis

​The 21-year-old defender was loaned out to League One side Portsmouth. Tariq Holmes-Dennis joined the Terriers in August 2016 from another league one side Charlton Athletic and made 11 starts and four substitiute appearances.

Portsmouth were promoted to League one after being crowned the League two champions at the end of the season. Unfortunately, the terrier injured his knee 39 minutes into his debut for the South Coast side, and is likely to be out for around four months. Pompey are currently 11th in the League One table.

Jack Payne

The 22-year-old midfielder has been impressive since his on loan move to League One side Oxford United. Starting in 10 games from a possible 12 across three competitions and has scored two goals.

Payne also has five assists making him the top of the League One assist charts, the midfielder joined the Terriers from another League One side Southend in July 2016. The loan move could be made longer as Oxford have the option to extend the deal if they make the League One play-offs. Oxford are currently 15th in the League.

Jordan Williams

The 17 year old young defender has joined League one side Bury. Jordan Williams is a success story of the Town academy, having joined when he was only nine and progressed through the age groups with the young Terriers.

The right back made a debut appearance for the terriers in August against Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup. Bury are currently 19th in the table having lost their first two games, drawing the next two and winning their last game played, Williams has been on the bench for the last three games and unused.

Rekeil Pyke

The 20 year old striker has joined League Two side Port Vale. Rekeil Pyke joined the terriers from Rothwell Juniors at the under-12 level and like Williams moved through the academy ranks, gaining a regular spot in the U23's side.

The young striker has made eight apparences for the Valiants so far, with three of those being starts. Vale currently sit in 22nd place with five points from 10 matches.

Fraser Horsfall

The 20-year-old originally signed on loan to Gateshead in the Vanarama National League but on transfer deadline day made a different move. Horsfall moved from the Terriers to Vanarama National League North side Kidderminster Harriers.

The defender has made the move only for half a season until January 2018 at present, and has been on the staring line up. Fraser Horsfall has made six appearances across the National League North and FA Cup, with one assist to his name. Kidderminster currently sit in 14th place, only four points from the play off zone.

With all the loanees (with the exception of Horsfall, who is only there until January), the Terriers have the option to recall their players in the January transfer window.