Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Town still struggling with injuries

Laurent Depoitre chases down James Tarkowski of Burnley (Photo via gettyimages/Nigel Roddis)

Huddersfield Town take on their first test of genuine Premier League title contenders, Tottenham Hotspur, in this Saturday's early kick-off.

Town earned a hard-fought goalless draw at Turf Moor last time out, whilst Tottenham earned a nervy 3-2 win away at West Ham after a double from Harry Kane and a Christian Eriksen strike.

Town have the same squad to choose from, with David Wagner saying there are no new injury concerns yet no one has returned from rehabilitation.

Town's defence is still to be admired

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lossl: One of the best defensive records under his belt, conceding just three goals, Lossl has been solid all round this season but faces a tough test against the likes of Harry Kane.

Right-back – Tommy Smith: Still getting back into the swing of things and adapting to Premier League life more and more. The captain of the side is showing his qualities, and it will be interesting to see how he copes against Town's hardest opposition so far.

Centre-back – Mathias Jorgensen: His long balls are still a slight worry but has still pulled his weight in keeping the Terriers' fantastic defensive record and is not afraid to put his body on the line.

Centre-back – Christopher Schindler: Another Man of the Match display last time out, Schindler will be tested by the qualities of Kane. However, after his performances throughout the season, it could be a real chance to show other Premier League clubs why he is such a defensive threat.

Left-back – Chris Lowe: Justified Wagner’s decision to keep him in the side last time out after debates over whether Scott Malone should be given a chance.

Defensive Midfielder – Aaron Mooy: An improved performance against Burnley and showed why he is so essential to this Terriers side. Showed a lot of aggression to help his partner Hogg and created a number of chances.

Defensive Midfielder – Jonathan Hogg: Great to see Hogg back in the starting 11 for Town and he demonstrated why he was such an unsung hero last season. With the injury to Danny Williams and experience over Philip Billing, you'd expect him to continue defending the back line.

Perhaps a lack of attacking options?

Attacking Midfielder – Abdelhamid Sabiri: Another choice that Wagner has limited selection with Kasey Palmer out injured. However, got stuck into the game and showed a real Terrier identity last time out.

Left-wing – Tom Ince: Still hunting for his first Town goal and it seems it is only a matter of time. A great performance against Burnley underlined his determination to do his defensive duties and help Chris Lowe.

Right-wing – Elias Kachunga: Put in his usual maximum effort against Burnley and like Ince, seems like it’s only a matter of time before he bags his first goal of the season.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre: Hoping to add to his first Premier League goal against Leicester City. Steve Mounie is still struggling to shake off an injury but there isn’t much doubt in fans minds when they see Depoitre's name on the team sheet as he puts in a great shift.