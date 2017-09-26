Huddersfield duo Lossl and Jorgensen receive Denmark selections

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town on loan goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and centre-back Mathias Jorgensen have been called up for International duty by Denmark.

Both have impressed with their Premier League performances for the Terriers, and this has been rewarded by the international call up.

Lossl has played in all six of the Terriers' Premier League matches, and has kept four clean sheets. Conceding only three goals, one a Jamie Vardy penalty for Leicester City, and two goals at West Ham (where Huddersfield suffered their first Premier League defeat).

Travelling to Turf Moor to play Burnley is never easy and points are hard to come by, but Lossl managed to keep a clean sheet here as the Terriers continue to sit in the top half of the table, against most pundits predictions at the start of the season. This hard work has certainly made an impression on Danish head coach Åge Hareide.

Lossl did not have such a good season with Mainz 05 in Bundesliga, things started well for the Danish keeper as his team were earning points, but soon the 28-year-old found himself bearing the brunt of the supporters annoyance as the team started to struggle

. By the end of the season Lossl found himself on the bench for more matches than he played. Mainz survived relegation and Lossl was set to move. Huddersfield head coach David Wagner had been told by his friend (and rival at Liverpool) that Danny Ward, the 'keeper that had got the Terriers to the Wembley playoffs, and made the all important save in the big arena, would not be retunring on loan for another season moved quickly to snap up the player. Premier League life so far appears to agree with the big Danish keeper.

Mathias Jorgensen

Jorgensen, who is also known as Zanka, was signed by Wagner in the summer from FC Copenhagen. During his time at the club the Centre back, Jorgensen was a regular in the Danish Superliga team, his scoring record may be slim, but the role he plays in the team is vital, as a defender the Dane is looked upon to keep the attacking players from scoring goals.

His start with the Terriers has also impressed Hareide, Jorgensen has also started every Premier League game for Huddersfield and has done a very impressive job.

The ties that both have been named for will be played during the October international break, and with Denmark currently in third place in their group, the two games are must win. The first match will be against the team currently in second place Montenegro, this is the team that the Danes must finish better than to earn a spot in the final stages of qualifying. The top team in each group automatically qualifies for the World Cup in Russia next year, with the second placed teams in each group effectively play off for one of four remaining spots.