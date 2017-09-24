Opinion: Where will Huddersfield Town goals come from?

Pic: Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Huddersfield Town currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League, having secured nine points from six matches.

The only loss so far coming against West Ham United, where the Terriers did not play well and were punished for this with two goals conceded.

The issue right now is that the Terriers need goals, having drawn 1-1 against Leicester City following a goal from Laurent Depotire and a Jamie Vardy penalty (Town did have another goal, Kachunga netted after a shot by Mathias Zanka was headed into the goal. It was deemed that Kachunga was offside, however this is still dividing opinion by the pundits), the terriers have been short on goal front.

Drawing 0-0 with Burnley where points are hard to come by, giving the Terriers their eighth point, but everyone agrees that Huddersfield Town need to score goals. The players and head coach David Wagner all agree on this, so where will the goals come from?

Tom Ince

​The son of Paul Ince started playing professional football in the 2010-2011 season with Liverpool, but was then loaned out for the remaining part of the season to Notts County. Ince has played in a variety of divisions of English Football from League One to Premier League. The Terriers are his third shot at the top flight, having not seemingly settled at the previous clubs. Ince has scored 68 goals from 229 career appearances to date, and has yet to find the net for Huddersfield Town.

Ince has been agonisingly close in his three appearances for the terriers, missing the goal by mere inches. The 25 year old will be keen to get a shot on target and into the back of the net before too long, the player has had a goal draught since scoring when he was with Derby County last season.

Ince will want to put this issue behind him, and has certainly been trying to score, unfortunately just missing on each occasion. Ince will score soon.

​Elias Kachunga

​Joining Huddersfield Town on loan last season from FC Ingolstadt after having a an unsuccessful season with the German side the seaon before, Kachunga scored 12 goals for the Terriers whilst in the Championship.

The Congolese has played in everyone of the terriers six games in the Premier League and has yet to score an official goal. As mentioned earlier the 25 year old did head a ball into the back of the net against Leicester City, but this was deemed by the linesman to be offside.

Kachunga is keen to break his Premier League duck and get that official goal on the score sheet, he is working hard and is looking for the scoring chances as well as understanding the team work and not being greedy with the ball.

The Congolese player has not had as many forays in the area as Ince has, but will still take the chance when presented. Kachunga is also going to be scoring soon, I think Ince will score before Kachunga.

​Steve Mounie

Currently missing through injury, the terriers are needing the return of the 22 year old. Having started life in the Premier League with two goals against Crystal Palace the striker has not scored since the opening day.

Mounie is needed back and quickly, he has made four appearances for Huddersfield Town, but has missed the vital last two games which were both draws. I believe Mounie is the best chance for the Terriers to start scoring more goals again.

​Aaron Mooy

The Australian has opened his account with the terriers in the Premier League campaign with one goal, the midfielder scored four goals for Huddersfield town during his loan spell from Manchester City during the 45 appearances for the club. Mooy has also scored for the terriers, but only one so far, as the Australian is not a striker I believe that Mooy will not be a prolific scorer but will still be immense in the team