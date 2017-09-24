Elias Kachunga confident of being main man up front

Pic: Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga is confident of being the main man for the Terriers' despite the lack of goals.

Steve Mounie missed the game against Burnley with an injury, and Laurent Depoitre was a doubt before the game, Kachunga is ready to step into the number nine position when needed.

Having played as a centre forward in Germany with FC Ingolstadt the Republic of Congo international is not unfamiliar with the position. He played in the position midweek during the Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace. Kachunga is willing to step up and play back in this position when needed.

"It is always good to play in the Number 9 role." Kachunga said. "It was a good feeling and I thought I played well after a long time away from that position" ​The 25 year old commented.

“Out wide you have to make different runs and think about the defensive side of things.

“But wherever I play it isn’t a problem for me" He went on to say. "I just try to play well and help the team."

Embed from Getty Images

Goals will come

Kachunga has adapted well to Premier League football and has been impressive in the games, he has yet to score his first top flight goal. This is not a worry for the forward for his own or his team lack of profieciency in front of goal.

​"The goals will come – I don’t put pressure on myself, I will just keep working hard to score my first goal. Of course we have to work hard on putting the ball in the back of the net but getting the chances in the first place is a positive thing"

​​Speaking about the disallowed goal he scored against Leicester City, which divided the pundits at the time, the Congolese said

"Unfortunately last time out against Leicester City my goal was offside but this sometimes happens in football and mistakes by referees happen."

There is still debate surrounding if the 25 year old was offside or not, it was ruled to be on the pitch which therefore must stand, but Huddersfield Town will feel hard done by over the ruling.

Following a 0-0 draw with Burnley, Huddersfield now prepare for their toughest match so far in the campaign, against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Terriers will have home advantage however, and it has been documented how much the fans are appreciated at the matches, with them being referred to as the twelfth man. This will be very important against Spurs