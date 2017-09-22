David Wagner discusses injuries ahead of Burnley match

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner spoke ahead of the upcoming away match at Burnley, discussing the injury list ahead of the game.

The German did not seem too worried about those who will be missing, and there was welcome news regarding the return of other vital players.

The Terriers have eight points from their first five games in the Premier League, and it could have been more but for the draw with Southampton and again with Leicester City.

Embed from Getty Images

Injuries are part of football

Wagner will be missing some of the important members of the squad over the weekend, as players are recovering from knocks and other injuries picked up recently.

Steve Mounie and Danny Williams are both out, Mounie is likely to be the first of this pairing back to training as Wagner said "Steve Mounié is out; we hope he's back next weekend. Danny Williams has a bone fracture in his foot and is out too" ​Williams is probably out for a minimum of six weeks, it will depend on the severity of the fracture.

"Rajiv Van La Parra and Laurent Depoitre are a bit stiff, but we think Lolo will be OK. We'll find out more about Rajiv later" The German went on to add.

Deopoitre will be important for the terriers with Mounie out, so they will be hopefully he will make the game on Saturday. The terriers are looking to continue with their Premier League campaign and earn more points to ensure survival in the top flight of English Football.

"Collin Quaner is out too. He will be ready during the next international break" Wagner added, the striker has a calf issue which will keep him out of action for the next couple of weeks at the minimum. The terriers will be happier with the other news from the German, as he confirmed "injuries are part of football. We're similarly very glad to have Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie available again"

​It will be interesting to see how the terriers cope with injuries to Mounie, Quaner and Williams. With Wagner's policy of rotating the players, this will allow those who may not have been due a start to get on the team sheet for the game against Burnley and others.

Kasey Palmer is also out with a Hamstring injury but this is not as bad as first feared, so the loanee from Chelsea could be back much sooner than original thought.