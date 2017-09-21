Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Preview: Can the Terriers overcome the resolute Clarets ?

Terriers midfielder Jonathan Hogg shield off Leicesters Riyad Mahrez (Photo via gettyimages/Plumb Images)

Huddersfield Town travel to Burnley this weekend ahead of the sixth game of their Premier League campaign.

Both clubs have enjoyed a decent start to the season, both on eight points and just one goal separating them on goal difference in Towns favour.

However, Burnley have had a much more challenging start to the season, beating Chelsea on the opening day of the season and snatching a late point at Tottenham and sharing the spoils at Liverpool last time out.

Both teams also will be looking to bounce back after exiting the Carabao Cup, Town losing 1-0 at Selhurst Park and Burnley on the wrong end of a penalty shoot-out against Leeds United.

After a very similar start to the season, both teams losing just one league game, three points could be hugely important when it comes to the end of the season, but it will be no easy task for the Terriers.

Towns injury problems mount up

Town have several injuries ahead of the game, with last week’s arguable Man of the Match, Danny Williams, out with a suspected fractured foot.

David Wagner told the media: "Danny Williams has a small fracture on the bone in his foot. We have a specialist appointment tomorrow where we will get some information about how long he's out."

Other notable absentees are the likes of record signing Steve Mounie, as well as last week’s goal scorer Laurent Depoitre and Rajiv van La Parra will face late fitness tests after struggling with stiffness. Colin Quaner is also set to miss out alongside long term absentee Kasey Palmer.

The German also went on to say: "Steve will probably be ready for the next home game against Tottenham.

"Lolo (Depoitre) and Rajiv (Van La Parra) are stiff. Lolo Depoitre is further along than Rajiv with whom there is some doubt at the moment.

"Colin Quaner is out too. He will be ready during the next international break."

On the other hand, the Terriers face a huge squad boost with last season’s unsung hero, Jonathan Hogg, potentially being handed his first league start of the season ahead of Philip Billing.

Burnley have a few issues of their own

Burnley also have a couple of injury concerns, with goalkeeper Tom Heaton still injured after having surgery on a dislocated shoulder he suffered two weeks ago.

Former Town striker, Nahki Wells, is also still waiting for his Premier League debut as he still recovers from an ankle injury.

Jeff Hendrick could return for the Clarets in what is set to be a tough test for the Terriers.