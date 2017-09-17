David Wagner "disappointed" as Huddersfield wrongly denied Leicester victory

Credit: Plumb Images

David Wagner hasn’t been shy to express his disappointment at Jon Moss’ refereeing team after his Huddersfield Town side were deprived of a win against Leicester City in questionable fashion on Saturday afternoon.

Terms were level with 30 minutes to go when Elias Kachunga got on the end of a Mathias Jørgensen shot to seemingly restore the home side’s lead, but the goal was quickly disallowed.

Moss’ assistant called that the forward was in an offside position when ‘Zanka’ hit the effort, however, replays appeared to show Andy King actually playing last season’s top scorer on.

The game finished 1-1 with Laurent Depoitre’s first Premier League goal for the club was cancelled out minutes later by a Jamie Vardy penalty, leaving the Terriers with eight points from five outings.

Kachunga “clearly onside”

David Wagner spoke with Sky Sports after the full-time whistle to emphasise how annoyed he was at the second half decision, stating he was “hugely disappointed” because Elias Kachunga was “clearly onside.”

“I’m not happy with the result,” he continued and described the event as “harsh to take” after such a confident showing from the West Yorkshire club against the 2015/16 champions.

The Huddersfield manager went on to target the linesman by mentioning his player’s onside position “wasn’t difficult to see," however, didn’t forget to commend his team and said he was “absolutely delighted” with their efforts.

Full of praise for the starting debutants

Wagner made sure to highlight the starting debutants – Danny Williams, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Laurent Depoitre – for their role in proceedings, and it was the latter two who combined for the home side’s opener.

Praise was heaped on Depoitre’s “good fighting attitude” as well as his movement and possession play with and without the ball. His manager then extended his gratitude, stating “he has done exactly what we expected and wanted to see from him.”

David Wagner ended by hinting the ex-FC Porto striker is now ready to properly compete with Steve Mounié for the no. 1 frontman spot ahead of Huddersfield’s fight for survival in the debut top flight campaign.