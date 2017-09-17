Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings as Terriers held to a draw

Laurent Depoitre opens his scoring account for Huddersfield Town (gettyimages/Oli Scarff)

Huddersfield Town were held to a draw by Leicester City at the John Smith’s Stadium but head coach David Wagner was pleased with his side’s performance.

The Terriers controlled the game for large parts and opened the scoring just after the half-time break as Laurent Depoitre turned Harry Maguire to score his first Town goal since his summer move from Porto.

But Leicester were level just four minutes later when Chris Lowe brought down Andy King inside the penalty area which saw Jamie Vardy hammer home the spot kick.

Elias Kachunga had a goal disallowed for offside after connecting with Mathias Jorgensen’s shot, which Wagner thought should have stood, while Vardy missed an open goal at the other end after Riyad Mahrez lashed a shot across the face of goal.

Substitute Collin Quaner should have hit the target when Aaron Mooy picked him out with a cross while Leicester had another penalty shout in the closing minutes when Demarai Gray went down in the box under pressure from Jorgensen, but referee Jon Moss waved away any claims.

Jorgensen and Schindler look to be striking an effective partnership

Jonas Lossl – 6: The Danish international had a few nervous moments when coming for crosses and getting nowhere near but he could do nothing about Vardy’s penalty.

Tommy Smith – 7: Made a few charging runs down the right and linked up well with Elias Kachunga. Kept Marc Albrighton quiet and stopped him for getting his trademark crosses into the box.

Mathias Jorgensen – 7: Looks to be striking an effective partnership with Christopher Schindler and was unlucky with the effort that was tipped over the bar by Kasper Schmeichel, but his decision-making at times when in possession lets him down.

Christopher Schindler – 7: Another solid performance by the German.

Chris Lowe – 6: Did an adequate job up against the tricky Mahrez but an uncharacteristic rush of blood to the head to give away the penalty.

Mooy and Williams controlled the midfield

Aaron Mooy – 8: Another classy performance from the Australian international. Hardly put a foot wrong. His ability to read the game, his awareness and passing ability was superb.

Danny Williams – 8 (MotM): Town needed some steel in the midfield after the display against West Ham and Williams gave them just that. Never stopped running, read the game well, intercepting passes and breaking down Leicester attacks. Complimented Mooy well too.

Sabiri caught the eye and Depoitre will give Wagner food for thought for the trip to Burnley

Elias Kachunga – 7: His energy and tenacity caused a few problems down the right flank and will feel aggrieved to see his goal taken away from him by the offside flag. Looked to tire towards the end.

Abdelhamid Sabiri – 7: Making his first start since his summer move from Nurnberg and didn’t look out of place. Set up Depoitre for the goal and looks inventive when on the ball but also prepared to work for the team. Looked decent in the air too.

Tom Ince – 7: A hard-working performance from Ince and he’ll be wondering what he has to do to get on the scoresheet for Town as his superbly-struck curling effort flew just wide. Looked better when moved out to the left wing cutting inside.

Laurent Depoitre – 8: Ran himself into the ground and deserved his goal.

Substituted:

Collin Quaner – 6: Should have hit at least hit the target after being picked out by Mooy.

Jonathan Hogg – N/A: Little time to make an impact.

Rajiv van La Parra – N/A: Little time to make an impact.