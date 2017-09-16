David Wagner expects "electric atmoshpere" ahead of Leicester City clash

Wagner looks on during Huddersfield's first Premier League loss at West Ham/Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA - Getty Images

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is looking forward to his side's home fixture with Leicester City after the Terriers first loss in the top flight last Monday at West Ham United.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash, the gaffer is expecting the fans to play a big role in his side's efforts: "I am totally sure the supporters will create an electric atmosphere against Leicester on Saturday."

"We have a feeling that we have a chance to be competitive in the Premier League but we know we have to perform."

Wagner over West Ham loss, knows what club did wrong

Playing their poorest game of the new campaign, Huddersfield were not competitive in their 2-0 loss in London, but Wagner is aware of what went wrong and is ready to move on:

"The players know what they did wrong against West Ham." Wagner said. "Now we would like to show a reaction. I am totally over the loss now because we knew what we did wrong. The mistakes we made we can avoid."

Boss looksahead to Leicester visit

The champions from two years ago, Leicester struggled to stay up before late results assured they avoided becoming the first defending Premier League champions to go down. Wagner described the game as "reality" and the time for "fairytales" to end:

“The fairytales are over. Now we are in the reality, and that is Huddersfield Town versus Leicester City on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium, and we will be there. “

"Of course, I like the story of Leicester City and the story of Jamie Vardy." Wagner commented. "This is a club you have to like. This does not change on Saturday because Leicester are our opponent but we want to be successful against them.”

Gameplan to attack Foxes revealed

With games against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, Leicester's total of three points is to be expected, but not indicative of their quality and Wagner is well aware of the threat they pose:

“This is the first opponent that we play that has this threat of speed in behind, and for this we have to find solutions. We are aware of what is in front of us and I think we will be prepared."



Wagner continued: "We have the chance to show we are capable and our aim is to make it as uncomfortable as possible for them.

"We know what we have to avoid to stop Leicester showing their strengths and we have to find ways of hurting them."

Injury update

Wagner revealed the status of several key players:

"Kasey Palmer came back from England U21s with some problems; he had a hamstring injury and we will be out for some months." While there was good news as he confirmed "Steve Mounie got a knock but hopefully he will be back in training tomorrow.

"Martin Cranie, Jonathan Hogg and Colin Quaner have all been back on the grass and haven't had any problems."