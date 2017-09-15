Huddersfield Town midfielder Kasey Palmer set for spell on the sidelines

Kasey Palmer in action for England under-21s. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty)

Huddersfield Town midfielder Kasey Palmer is set to be out of action for a few weeks, after a re-occurance of the hamstring injury that kept him out of a large chunk of the Terriers' end of season run.

Palmer, who was unable to play from February to May last season due to damaging his hamstring in a match against Leeds United at the John Smith Stadium. However, Palmer returned to the team for the play off final at Wembley, coming on for 22 minutes as a substitute.

The problem became evident again when the Chelsea loanee returned from playing against Latvia in the England under 21's team on September 5th.

This is a blow for the terriers, and Palmer may well return to his home club to recover, as he did last season. Head coach David Wagner stated "Kasey came back from England Under 21s with some problems – he had a hamstring injury and will be out for some months,”

“He will definitely not be back in the next six to eight weeks"

​Wagner made these comments at the press conference ahead of the match with Leicester City, and it was not the news that Huddersfield fans were hoping for.

Although the terriers do have Tom Ince and Abdelhamid Sabiri are both contenders for the number 10 spot whilst the youngster is out of action. Ince however, does have a more natural position on the wing, so Wagner still has some choices.

Some Good News for Town

​There is some good news for the Terriers though, Steve Mounie who picked up a knock against West Ham is expected back at training, along with Collin Quaner, Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie who have returned to training ahead of a busy spell of matches. With a spell of three matches in eight days the more choices for Wagner to rotate the team can only be good for the terriers.

More good news for the terriers directly from Palmer, who updated the fans on twitter regarding the injury. It seems that Palmer will not be out for as long as first thought, the midfielder tweeted "Great news from today's scan, not as bad as first thought, God Is Good, Looking forward to be being back training in the next few weeks!"