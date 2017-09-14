Huddersfield Town Predicted XI vs Leicester City: The Terriers are looking to bounce back from West Ham defeat

Abdelhamid Sabiri came off the bench for the Terriers against West Ham (photo via gettyimages/Robbie Jay Barratt)

Huddersfield Town face off against Leicester City at the John Smiths stadium following their first defeat of the campaign by West Ham United.

Despite the result, there is no doubt that the stadium will be bouncing as the Terriers look for their third win of the campaign, but will there be many changes to the side after Mondays result?

Goalkeeper and defence

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lossl: Despite conceding his first goals of the season, there wasn’t much the Dane could have done to deal with them. The on-loan man continues to show his ability from keeping the ball out of the net and his strong distribution skills.

Right-Back – Tommy Smith: A name that will effectively always be on the team sheet due to his well-deserved captaincy role, he was given a tough test against West Ham and in some stages struggled to contain them. However, his partnership with Kachunga is yet to be shown in full force.

Centre-back - Mathias Jorgensen: His partnership with Christopher Schindler is growing game on game but like Smith, had a tough night at the London stadium. Despite turning his back on the first goal, I don’t expect Wagner will want to make many changes to his strong defensive record.

Centre-back – Christopher Schindler: Arguably Towns best player this season, Schindler adapted quickly to Andy Carroll’s height and commanded well at the back. A number of quality battles and strong aerial duels, I should expect Schindler will continue at the heart of defence.

Left-back – Chris Lowe: Despite a poor performance on Monday night leading to Wagner taking off the German for Scott Malone, Lowe has been vital this season and has made several goal saving tackles. He will be looking to bounce back on Saturday.

Midfield and attack

Defensive Midfielder – Danny Williams: The first change comes in midfield where I expect Wagner will change things up in replacing Philip Billing. The Hammers bossed Town in midfield and Williams has shown he is capable to fill in the void when called upon.

Defensive Midfielder – Aaron Mooy: Another player who will be looking to bounce back after a quiet game on Monday. Like Schindler however, he has been one of the Terriers stand out players this season and should regain a starting lace against the Foxes.

Right-Wing – Elias Kachunga: Despite struggling against West Ham, his partnership with Smith was pivotal to Town success last season and although it hasn’t fully come into play yet, I don’t think Wagner will want to tamper much with the right-hand side.

Left-Wing – Tom Ince: A constant threat for Town, but on this occasion moved out onto the wing which seems to be a reoccurring act from Wagner this season. Although it may not be Ince’s favourite position, it seems to be in Town fans opinions where he is at his best.

Attacking Midfielder – Abdelhamid Sabiri: I feel this will be a good opportunity for the Moroccan to make his first start for the club and with the news that Kasey Palmer will be out for ‘some months’ it will be a great chance for his to stake his name in the side.

Striker – Steve Mounie: Hasn’t scored since the opening game of the season and will be looking to get back on the score sheet this weekend. His qualities are still clear to see but just needs more opportunities to work with from the midfield and wide positions.