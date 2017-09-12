David Wagner says Huddersfield Town "were not brave enough" against West Ham United

Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt / AMA / Getty Images

As Huddersfield Town suffered their first defeat in the Premier League to a West Ham side desperate for a win, having lost their first three matches, a must win match for the Hammers was on the cards. The 2-0 defeat denied The Terriers four successive clean sheets in the top flight, but they were the last side to concede any goals.

Wagner says his players weren't brave enough against The Hammers

David Wagner, The Terriers head coach, believes that the players played a big part in their downfall at the London Stadium, he felt that town were not brave enough when on the ball.

"I’m disappointed because this was a defeat where we played a big part in it," said Wagner, adding that his side "were not brave enough and confident enough."

​​However, the German is aware of what went wrong and will look at working on things to try and make sure it doesn't happen again. Town will have a few days to work on their game, as they next play on Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium against Leicester City.

Huddersfield boss looking to put things right

Wagner said that he knows "what we did wrong" and stressed that "we will work to make this better", adding that he feels that against West Ham his side "didn’t do enough on the ball and we made too many technical mistakes with our passing".

The Huddersfield boss admitted that his players "looked nervous" and "were not brave enough" during their 2-0 defeat on Saturday, adding "we have to be better than this."

Nerves are not something that the team have previously suffered with in the first three matches, at least not in a visible way.

Wagner was asked if Town had frozen due to the atmosphere in the London Stadium and conceded that he had "no idea", but added that “the occasion should not influence your performance."