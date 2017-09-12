West Ham United 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Player ratings as Terriers suffer first defeat of the season

Jonas Lossl (left) and Christopher Schinlder look despondent after Andre Ayew doubles West Ham's lead (gettyimages/Julian Finney)

Huddersfield Town’s unbeaten start to life in the Premier League ended on Monday night as West Ham United ran out 2-0 winners at the Olympic Stadium.

It was the first goals the Terriers have conceded after keeping three clean sheets in as many games as Pedro Obiang’s heavily deflected shot looped in over goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Substitute Andre Ayew wrapped up the three points for the Hammers as he was on hand to stab the ball into the back of the net after Huddersfield failed to clear a corner.

The Terriers, who fielded an unchanged side, never got going in the game and their usual energy and intensity usually associated with David Wagner’s team was missing.

Town could not match West Ham’s power and pace and it was a deserved win for Slaven Bilic’s side.

Schindler continues to impress

Jonas Lossl – 6: The Denmark international did not have a lot to do in the game but was ready when called upon. Could do nothing about both goals.

Tommy Smith – 5: Struggled when up against Michail Antonio but managed to get forward to support the attack more in this game than in previous matches.

Mathias Jorgenson – 6: Must have breathed a sigh of relief when Javier Hernandez hit the bar after he failed to clear Antonio’s cross in the first half. He held his own against Hernandez and when up against Andy Carroll and looks to have struck up a partnership with Christopher Schindler.

Christopher Schindler – 7 (MotM): The German defender looked unfazed about being up against the battering ram that is Carroll and the 27-year-old held his own in the battle with the Hammers striker. Keeping him quiet for the majority of the match.

Chris Lowe – 5: Cannot fault Lowe’s determination and work rate but struggled against the pace and power of Antonio.

The midfield struggled to have an impact on the game

Aaron Mooy – 6: Showed some nice link-up play and neat touches but could not impose himself on the game as he was kept quiet by the West Ham midfield.

Philip Billing – 6: As with Mooy, the Denmark Under-21 international was kept quiet by the Hammers and on the odd occasion he did get forward he tested Joe Hart with a long-range effort.

Town created little in the final third

Elias Kachunga – 5: Struggled to make an impact on the game out on the right flank and was crowded out when in possession.

Tom Ince – 5: Drifted in and out of the game. Had Town’s best chance with a half volley that smacked the cross bar late on.

Rajiv van La Parra – 6: His pace and skill caused a few problems down the left side but decision-making when in possession let him down.

Steve Mounie – 6: Willing to close down from the front and come short to get involved in the game but was often isolated in attacking areas and was kept quiet by the West Ham defence.

Substitutes:

Scott Malone – 6: Got in some good attacking area with the ball and looks a capable replacement for Lowe.

Abdelhamid Sabiri – 5: Came off the bench late on to make his debut for the club but did not make much of an impact.

Laurent Depoitre – 5: On as a late sub but did not have time to have an influence.