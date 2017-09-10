Tom Ince eyeing up England Call up with Huddersfield

Pic: Getty Images

Tom Ince spoke to Radio Yorkshire and said that he hopes to be able to settle at Huddersfield Town to develop his career.

The 25-year-old has had a topsy-turvy seven years, playing for seven different clubs in that time. He hopes that by signing with the Premier League new boys he can put down roots and make a good shot with the Terriers.

Ince signed from Derby County during the summer transfer window, and has impressed in their first three fixtures. Having the ability to play midfield, winger or as a forward hopes to make an impression with the terriers, as things have not worked out for him previously at the other clubs. Admitting that things have been topsy-turvy in the last seven years, saying that the opportunities he had in the Premier League before did not quite work out for him.

This could change at Huddersfield, as Ince has so far shone in their impressive start. If he can keep the momentum going, he can certainly bed in and become a regular starter in the line up.

With David Wagner's fondness to rotate players, and having at least two players for each position, Ince will know that he needs to prove his ability to make a start each and every match. Wagner will rotate players regardless as this does give others a rest due to the tight schedule of matches within the league.

International Call Up

His age is something that he feels may also have counted against him in the past, stating that being a young English player is difficult, as they want to try and reach the top, to be involved and selected for the National team. Being at Huddersfield is an opportunity he intends to grasp to make sure he produces the goods.

It won't be easy with all the teams fighting to have their players represent the nation, but good performances and results will lead to changes.

The son of former England international Paul Ince, Tom would love to follow in his father footsteps and play for England.

"Every English player always wants that dream," he said.

"I represented England at various youth levels. Playing in the Premier League always gives you that window. It gives you that window of opportunity to, first and foremost, concentrate on my club football and to try and produce and help this team win games.

"Anything off the back of that is a bonus. I have a dream and ambition to represent my country, of course I do."

​​Huddersfield travel to West Ham United on Monday to play their fourth Premier League match, and with a record of win, win, draw, they will be hoping to make it three wins from four, and Ince will want the opportunity to start for the team and make an impression against the Hammers, even expecting an unwelcome reception from their fans after his father moved from the Hammers to Manchester United during his playing career.