Huddersfield Town XI vs West Ham United: Who could start as Terriers look to maintain unbeaten run?

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town will travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United full of confidence and looking to keep their unbeaten start to the season running.

The Terriers have enjoyed a fine start to life in the Premier League, claiming seven points from nine so far, but how could the Yorkshire outfit line up against the Hammers this weekend?

No need for change at the back

Huddersfield's surprising start to the season has been much down to their defensive record thus far in the Premier League, having yet to concede a goal in their opening three games, why change anything?

GK - Jonas Lössl: One of the key factors towards having a successful defence in any league is confidence, and this often stems from trust from your goalkeeper, and it goes without saying that Wagner's back four will have a lot of trust and confidence in the great Dane after a near-perfect start to the season. Lössl is yet to concede a goal in the Premier League, meaning there is no need for any change between the sticks.

RB - Tommy Smith: The club captain is yet another name pretty much nailed on to start, providing confidence throughout the team with his leadership qualities, as well as his technical skill defensively. You can expect Smith to be one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout the season.

CB - Mathias Jørgensen and Christopher Schindler: Whilst you feel their defensive partnership will be tested more against the Premier League elite later this season, thus far this duo has hardly put a foot wrong, meaning they've surely earned the right to start together again after showing such consistency early on.

LB - Chris Löwe: Despite the £5,000,000 addition of Scott Malone in the summer transfer window, who will undoubtedly play a big part in the Terriers squad at some point in this season, Löwe has been another key part of Town's early success, meaning he is again likely to start.

Midfield battle will be key

CM - Aaron Mooy: Arguably the stand-out player of Huddersfield's season so far, bossing the midfield battle while playmaking and even scoring the winning goal against Newcastle United in Town's second game of the season, Mooy is undoubtedly a starter week in week out for Wagner's side.

CM - Philip Billing: The 21-year-old central midfielder's job could prove to be significantly easier than first imagined, with star names such as Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew both considered doubtful to be involved, meaning West Ham are a lot weaker in this area of the field. A big chance for Billing to impress.

AM - Rajiv van La Parra: The Terriers No.17 has been one of the less-thought-of players during Town's phenomenal start to the season, and is yet to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League, however why change a winning formula? Van Le Parra will continue to pop up in areas in the final third, and provide many more chances for the front line, meaning sooner rather than later, the goals and assists will fall his way.

Front-line can't afford to be wasteful away from home

RW - Elias Kachunga: Whilst on loan at Huddersfield last season, Kachunga was the club's top scorer, netting 13 times in their promotional campaign. The DR Congo international is another player yet to find the net in the Premier League, yet he has been creating a lot of chances and has an assist to his name. Kachunga is another one who will undoubtedly have more to come throughout the season.

LW - Tom Ince: The signing of Tom Ince was always going to be a risky one from Wagner. After a few unsuccessful spells in the Premier League before, Ince was considered somewhat of a gamble as Town opted to sign him from Derby County to give him another crack at the big time. Ince is yet to set the league alight thus far this season, however, if given a fair run of games, which he hasn't always been given with, you do feel the 25-year old will receive an injection of confidence to possibly make all the difference for him in England's top-flight. He too keeps his place.

ST - Steve Mounié: After breaking onto the scene as the club's record signing at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the season, with two goals in Town's -0 victory, Mounié has failed to find the back of the net in his most recent two league games. Despite this minor spell without a goal, the 22-year-old will undoubtedly keep the West Ham back-line alert if given the nod once again by the gaffer, as he should be.