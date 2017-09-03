Paul Merson impressed with Huddersfield transfer window spending

Pic: Getty Images

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has ranked the Premier League clubs on their signings over the transfer window. Merson has graded Huddersfield Town as one of the best ones during the period.

The terriers have been awarded a B+ by the former Arsenal player, with only Manchester United and Manchester City grading above the Yorkshire club. Merson, who pre-season had Huddersfield as favourites for relegation straight back to the Championship, called the new signings as "shrewd" and "smart".

The club didn't do quite well enough in the ex professionals view to be awarded an A grading, however, Merson also stated that he didn't know all of the players brought in by head coach David Wagner and owner Dean Hoyle.

​Merson on the signings

Merson wrote in his grading that "Tom Ince could end up being a good Premier League player, Aaron Mooy is a smart signing and Steve Mounie has already shown he can score goals."

"I don't know all of the players they've brought in, but this club has come up into dreamland and they are having a good go at it."

​​Mooy was one of the players with the terriers last season, on loan from Manchester City. Wagner had the Australian on his target list at the end of the promotion campaign, and one of the first signings brought in. Town broke their own transfer record at least four times during the transfer window, with Mooy being the first to do that with a £8m price tag from City.

Whilst Ince was signed from Derby County ​for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £10m to add to the options for Wagner, who likes to alternate the squad for games. Mounie joined from Montpellier and has already proved his goal scoring ability against Crystal Palace, scoring twice.

Specifically relating to the Terriers signings, the ex Arsenal wrote "Huddersfield have had a go.

"They've brought in a lot of players and a couple of them look to be very shrewd."

​"You can't complain"

​​Being third on the list in the rankings, matches the terriers current league position, with the International break the next match that town will play is away at West Ham United. The terriers have not been wresting on their laurels though, and flew out to Germany to play Altona 93 in a friendly at the Hamburg club - which the Premier League club won 3-0.