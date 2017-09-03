Huddersfield Town confirm 25-man squad for Premier League season

Following the closure of the 2017 summer transfer window, Huddersfield Town have confirmed their 25 man squad for this Premier League season.
David Wagner's squad contains nine named home-grown players.
With the 25 man squad being announced, all squad numbers for players have been confirmed and will not change.
Here is the 25 man squad:
Goalkeepers
1. Jonas Lössl
13. Joel Coleman
28. Robert Green
Defenders
2. Tommy Smith
3. Scott Malone
14. Martin Cranie
15. Chris Löwe
25. Mathias Zanka
26. Christopher Schindler
33. Florent Hadergjonaj
44. Michael Hefele
Midfielders
4. Dean Whitehead
6. Jonathan Hogg
10. Aaron Mooy
17. Rajiv van La Parra
18. Joe Lolley
19. Danny Williams
22. Tom Ince
Forwards
9. Elias Kachunga
20. Laurent Depoitre
23. Collin Quaner
24. Steve Mounié
David Wagner has only named 22 players out of a possible 25, however, must be confident with the depth of his squad after landing many of his transfer targets, breaking the clubs transfer record, being able to keep hold of many of his big name players from their successful season last time out in the EFL Championship, and seeing a very positive start to the season by his squad, which sees the Terriers unbeaten after the first month of the season.
When the January Transfer Window re-opens on 1 January 2018, Town will be able to register any new players for the final six months of the season.
Despite having to name a squad of senior players for the Premier League season, these aren't the only players at available for David Wagner's selection.
Players under the age of 21 do not need to be named in the squad, however, will be available for use if needed throughout the season.
Under 21's
8. Philip Billing
11. Abdelhamid Sabiri
27. Jon Gorenc Stanković
31. Ryan Schofield
45. Kasey Palmer