Huddersfield Town confirm 25-man squad for Premier League season

Photo: Getty Images / Christopher Lee

Following the closure of the 2017 summer transfer window, Huddersfield Town have confirmed their 25 man squad for this Premier League season.

David Wagner's squad contains nine named home-grown players.

With the 25 man squad being announced, all squad numbers for players have been confirmed and will not change.

Here is the 25 man squad:

Goalkeepers

1. Jonas Lössl

13. Joel Coleman

28. Robert Green

Defenders

2. Tommy Smith

3. Scott Malone

14. Martin Cranie

15. Chris Löwe

25. Mathias Zanka

26. Christopher Schindler

33. Florent Hadergjonaj

44. Michael Hefele

Midfielders

4. Dean Whitehead

6. Jonathan Hogg

10. Aaron Mooy

17. Rajiv van La Parra

18. Joe Lolley

19. Danny Williams

22. Tom Ince

Forwards

9. Elias Kachunga

20. Laurent Depoitre

23. Collin Quaner

24. Steve Mounié

David Wagner has only named 22 players out of a possible 25, however, must be confident with the depth of his squad after landing many of his transfer targets, breaking the clubs transfer record, being able to keep hold of many of his big name players from their successful season last time out in the EFL Championship, and seeing a very positive start to the season by his squad, which sees the Terriers unbeaten after the first month of the season.

When the January Transfer Window re-opens on 1 January 2018, Town will be able to register any new players for the final six months of the season.

Despite having to name a squad of senior players for the Premier League season, these aren't the only players at available for David Wagner's selection.

Players under the age of 21 do not need to be named in the squad, however, will be available for use if needed throughout the season.

Under 21's

8. Philip Billing

11. Abdelhamid Sabiri

27. Jon Gorenc Stanković

31. Ryan Schofield

45. Kasey Palmer