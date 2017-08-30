Jason Davidson leaves Huddersfield Town for Croatian side HNK Rijeka

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town defender Jason Davidson has left the Yorkshire club on a free transfer.

The Australian 26-year-old has been out of favour with head coach David Wagner since openly critising the German and his policy to rotate players. Davidson was not happy that he was not receiving enough game time with the Terriers, expecting to see more first team play.

The defender found himself on loan to the Dutch side FC Groningen last season. Since his return to the Terriers the Australian found himself still out of favour and without a squad number. Training with the under 23 side whilst Wagner confirmed there was no future for the defender in the newly promoted side, Davidson had no place and no future in Yorkshire.

Arriving in Croatia on Monday to undergo a medical, the ex Socceroos player has put pen to paper and signed a three year deal with HNK Rijeka on a free transfer, after the Terriers released him from his contract with a year still to run. The mutually agreed move gives the Australian the chance to play Europa League football, something he has not done in his career so far.

​World Cup ambition

The Croatian champions only just missed out on qualification to the Champions League after a 3-1 aggregate loss to Olympiacos, the European football will give Davidson a platform to launch his recall to the Australian national squad for the next World Cup.

Having played for the Socceroos in the 2014 tournament and 2015 AFC Asia cup the ex-Town player has slipped down the pecking order recently, and being out of favour with Huddersfield Town will not have helped his selection chances.

Davidson will be desperate to get back into the national side, as he has seen his ex team mate and fellow Australian Aaron Mooy, who was one of the first summer signings Huddersfield Town made, selected for the International break for the Socceroos, whereas he has not been called upon by the national team coach.