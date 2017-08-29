Huddersfield will achieve a lot if the current squad togetherness is maintained, says Danny Williams

Credit: Nigel Roddis (Getty Images)

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams thinks he has already learnt a lot from the club’s debut stint in the Premier League.

The Terriers have made an impressive, and unexpected, start to the season – winning two out of their opening three games without conceding a single goal.

Togetherness and a game plan is all you need

While the 28-year-old hasn’t been a starter due to the immense form of midfield duo Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing, he still fully understands what it takes to be a top flight club. Speaking to The Huddersfield Daily Examiner, Danny Williams didn’t hesitate to stress the difference between the Sky Bet Championship and Premier League.

The Championship may contain “great” teams and players, but the ex-Reading man has learnt you need to be switched on “all game” against Town’s new opposition. He stated Premier League sides will “punish you” more often than not which, for Williams, is the “biggest difference” than the division below.

Two things can help any outfit “achieve a lot,” according to the American – sticking to game plans and the “togetherness” he believes the 2017/18 Huddersfield Town squad has nailed down to a tee. It’s no secret squad harmony is key, especially for football clubs fighting for survival, and could be a major factor if David Wagner is to avoid the drop come May.

Huddersfield not planning on a short stay in the top flight

The West Yorkshire side have been heavily touted for relegation by endless numbers of supporters and pundits but Williams doesn’t at all think it’s a foregone conclusion. He’s just one of numerous Town players who have come out saying the team are blossoming with the ‘underdogs’ label, mentioning it “sometimes helps” when you think you have “nothing to lose.”

Williams claims every player “wants to show the hunger they have” because Tom Ince and Dean Whitehead are the only squad member who have played at such a high level before. “We know we haven’t just come to play in this league for one season,” was how the interview was concluded.