Phil Neville suggests bigger clubs will soon come calling for Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy

Pic: Getty Images

Huddersfield Town player Aaron Mooy will soon be in demand from bigger clubs looking for a quality midfielder, according to Phil Neville.

Having been an instrumental part of the Terriers' run to promotion last year whilst on loan from Manchester City, the 26-year-old has also made a great start in the Premier League.

Head coach David Wagner decided that it was worth spending a then-club-record £10 million fee to secure the Australian for their maiden Premier League campaign.

Mooy was one of the first signings Wagner made in the transfer window, although confirmation was delayed as the midfielder was away on international duty with the Socceroos.

Speaking on Premier League today Neville said: "He’s been fantastic. Everything that’s been good about Huddersfield, he’s been involved in."

The terrific start the Terriers have made to the campaign, currently third in the league after three games, only behind Manchester United and Liverpool, is the key factor in Neville's assurance that the bigger clubs will be eyeing up the midfielder.

On the actual signing of Mooy from City, Neville declared: "I think he was a shrewd signing - an important signing in the summer. He’s someone who has bags of talent and fits into the ethos of Huddersfield and David Wagner."

Embed from Getty Images

​Mooy subject of interest already?

Although Mooy has signed a contract until 2020, with the Terriers having an option to extend for at least another season beyond that, Neville doesn't believe this will hold any club back from making an offer, potentially as early as the next window.

Huddersfield will be wanting to hold on to their star man despite the interest but Neville feels that they will face a difficult dilemma in attempting to do so.

The ex-United defender said: "I think there will be clubs watching him already because I think they'll be thinking, 'Will he want to progress his career beyond Huddersfield?' And he'll be someone the bigger clubs will looking at to maybe try and buy in January or in the summer."

Mooy has quality and can deliver a good ball from just about anywhere on the pitch, which is definitely something looked for in a midfielder.

As the Australian wanted Premier League football, and wanted to do exactly that with Huddersfield after their promotion, it would take an excellent offer to tempt him away from the Yorkshire club.