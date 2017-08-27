Huddersfield Town sign veteran goalkeeper Robert Green from Leeds United

Green in action for Leeds United / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Huddersfield Town have made yet another signing in the summer transfer window, with experienced goalkeeper Robert Green joining the newly promoted club.

As reported earlier, the Terriers had been linked with signing the ex-England international and Leeds United back up 'keeper Green.

Although head coach David Wagner had suggested in a press conference before the match with Southampton that they were not likely to sign anymore players before the close of the window, another player has joined, taking the total signings for the Premier League club to 12.

Premier League and international experience

Green ​has a wealth of Premier League experience that he brings to the Terriers, having played with Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers, ​not to mention international experience with England World Cup appearances in 2010.

The 37-year-old has signed until the end of the current 2017/2018 season, with the Terriers having an option to extend for another season.

Green was under contract with Leeds United ​but found himself as back-up keeper this season and the club and player have mutually agreed to terminate the contract.

Wagner on Green

​The head coach said of the new signing "I think it makes total sense to bring Rob Green in because after Jonas Lössl, who has done an excellent job so far, we have very young goalkeepers with Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield."

​The decision to bring in another goalkeeper, despite originally saying that the team were not going to make any more signings in the window, was something that Wagner and Paul Clements - the first team goalkeeping coach, agreed was needed, as Green offers the experience they were looking for.

Wagner commented on meeting the 'keeper; "I met Rob and he is a very experienced guy and a good guy. He knows the role I expect from him in the next 10 months he’ll be with us. I’m very happy he can join us.”