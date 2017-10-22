Opinion: Expected defeats turn to unexpected hammerings, Ronald Koeman is on his last legs

An Everton fan gestures towards Koeman (photo: Getty Images / Chris Brunskill)

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri spoke about how he wasn't overly concerned with the Toffees' poor start to the season, as he touched on certain 'expected defeats' that came about as a result of a tricky start to the fixture list.

He wasn't overly wrong.

Games against Chelsea and Manchester United away aren't one's Everton were favourites for, or even Tottenham Hotspur at home - potentially. Everton were hammered in them all.

Koeman may have sized them up, speaking to the owner in pre-season, explaining that he's looking for impressive performances, if not results, against the big boys early on.

He's had neither.

Toffees' slump doesn't look like ending

Everton's struggles haven't only extended to the big games, with dropped points against Burnley and Brighton coupled with no win in Europe, victories against Sunderland and Bournemouth barely masking the crisis they find themselves in currently.

Everything seemed to come to a head against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners have an impeccable record against the Toffees, but with Everton having lost just one of their last four at home to Arsene Wenger's men, it was hardly an expected defeat.

Except, it was. The ground reeked of pessimism, even after Wayne Rooney's joyous opener.

Everton fans, despite trying to whip up a good atmosphere, seemed to know that another inevitable drubbing was coming.

One. Two. Three. Four. The Arsenal goals flew in, Everton's current situation summed up as Oumar Niasse's comical consolation failed to be the final goal of the game, Alexis Sanchez's fine finish putting the final knife into the Koeman regime, if rumours are to be believed.

The Dutchman can have no complaints should he not be on the touchline against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Promising summer well in the past

Having sold Romelu Lukaku, Everton's 'huge spend' in the summer wasn't quite as big as some hyped up, but the failures so far are only worsening things.

Davy Klassen is yet to produce anything, Gylfi Sigurdsson is struggling to control the ball, Michael Keane's backline is shipping goals and even club legend Wayne Rooney is struggling to inspire his team mates.

Jordan Pickford has had a good season thus far, despite picking the ball out of his net eighteen times in eight games.

The young 'keeper would have thought a relegation fight was in his past after leaving Sunderland but there is growing concern on the Goodison terraces, one man bellowing "taxi for Koeman!" as he walked out early on Sunday.

How soon that taxi comes, is yet to be revealed.