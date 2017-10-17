Gylfi Sigurdsson says Everton aren't too far away from getting results

Sigurdsson in action against Brighton. Photo: Getty Images

Since signing from Swansea City for around £45 million, Gylfi Sigurdsson is yet to hit the lofty heights that earned him his move to Everton.

Granted, the majority of Ronald Koeman’s aren’t exactly performing to standard either but much is expected of the Icelandic midfielder who took the best part of three months to finally make his move to Merseyside.

Yet, Sigurdsson says he and his new team aren’t that far away from turning it all around.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw away at Brighton and Hove Albion, Sigurdsson said: “It is not going as I hoped. For the team as well. Personally and collectively we are just off our best.”

The 28-year-old added that the players aren’t playing up to their best and it “is reflecting in individual performances.” However, Sigurdsson puts it down to “small margins” and he doesn’t “think we’re (Everton) a mile off getting results.”

It’s not all on the record signing’s shoulders but with a big price tag comes big expectations.

Finding his feet at Everton

The blame for Sigurdsson’s lack of performances doesn't solely stand with him.

During his time in South Wales, the Icelandic midfielder was the main man. He was the key player, the crucial creative outlet and in a majority of Swansea wins, especially during last season, came when Sigurdsson played some of his best football.

In Koeman’s system, the 28-year-old finds himself on the left-wing - similarly to his time at Tottenham Hotspur where he ultimately left and returned to the Swans.

If Sigurdsson is going to succeed, he has to be the main man for Everton. He can’t play second fiddle in the number ten role stakes to Wayne Rooney.

His only goal Everton to this date came in a 1-1 draw against Hajduk Split in the Europa League qualification rounds and he’s yet to register an assist in the Premier League, a huge part of why Koeman broke the bank to sign him.

Whilst Sigurdsson may need time to grow into the Everton squad, he doesn’t have much time to play with. The Blues season hangs in the balance over the next couple of games and they’ll be looking to their big summer signing to light a spark.

The 28-year-old has to start taking over games, be more demanding of the ball and start shooting more often, rather than looking for another pass.

Crucial few days approaching

The 1-1 draw with Brighton was less than ideal for the Blues. After the last few games, they needed all three points - not a last-minute penalty and following point that will over serve as further paper to paint over the cracks.

Yet Sigurdsson wants his teammates to “use it as a springboard” because getting a result like that "shows the character in the team” even though results aren’t going their way.

With a vital game against Lyon in the Europa League coming up next on Thursday evening, the Blues will need an almighty spring in their step to get a result.