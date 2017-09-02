Ross Barkley dismisses rumours of last-minute Chelsea rejection

Ross Barkley pictured on the final day of last season. Source | Getty Images.

Ross Barkley has dismissed rumours that he rejected a move to Chelsea during a medical.

The England international was believed to have blocked a potential transfer to the champions halfway through his medical examination on Deadline Day.

Shareholder Farhad Moshiri told Sky Sports that Everton had accepted a bid and the player had agreed terms with Chelsea.

Barkley has since taken to social media to explain that no medical took place and that he will assess his options once fully fit.

Barkley breaks silence

Ross Barkley’s supposed and surprising last-minute rejection of Chelsea was the story of the final day of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old was set on a move away from Goodison Park all summer after failing to sign a contract extension with his boyhood club.

After being on the verge of signing for Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, though, the move fell through in the 11th hour.

Ross Barkley in training for Everton. Source | Getty Images.

This left many bemused especially Blues fans who also saw approaches for Romelu Lukaku, Alex Sandro, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fernando Llorente rebuffed.

Barkley came out on Saturday afternoon to dismiss rumours of a last-minute change of heart, saying:

"Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point.

"I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit.

"Thanks for all of the support."

Difficult situation for Everton

Ross Barkley sustained a hamstring injury earlier this year and is unlikely to play first-team football for another three months.

Not only will Everton be without the player's services for the remainder of 2017, but the club could be forced into accepting a lesser fee in January or letting him leave for free next summer.

Ross Barkley is struggling with a hamstring injury. Source | Getty Images.

Ronald Koeman brought in the likes of Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen in the recent transfer window - all of whom play in a similar position to Barkley.

Chelsea, meanwhile, spent £35m on Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in the closing stages of Deadline Day.

Barkley has made 150 Premier League appearances for Everton and has scored 21 goals since his debut in 2011.