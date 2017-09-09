Burnley vs Crystal Palace preview: Eagles desperate for improvement with de Boer facing sack

Frank de Boer is a disappointing result away from prematurely leaving his role at Palace | Photo: Getty images / Jordan Mansfield

Frank de Boer’s disappointing tenure as Crystal Palace boss could come to an end if he fails to cease his side’s horrific start to the season away at Burnley tomorrow.

The Dutchman has overseen three defeats from three games and the Eagles have failed to register a goal, while questions have been asked of the former Ajax man’s tactics. Switching between a 3-4-3 and a 3-5-2, the South Londoners have been criticised for their failure to keep the ball and it has become apparent that de Boer’s methods are yet to be put into practice.

The Eagles face a Burnley side that had surprised many in the opening weeks prior to the international break. The Clarets earned four points from the opening three games.

Season so far

Sean Dyche’s men were tipped by many in pre-season to face relegation next May having lost two of last season’s key players, Michael Keane and Andre Gray, but a good start to their Premier League campaign suggests last season’s heroics might not be a one-off.

A surprise 3-2 victory away to Chelsea was followed by their next point two weeks later, a 1-1 draw at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur. Sandwiched between those was a home defeat against West Bromwich Albion, meaning the Clarets are yet to pick up a point at Turf Moor.

Palace’s struggles in the early weeks are well documented. Expected to flourish following the progressive appointment of legendary former Dutch international de Boer, too many changes have been made too soon and Palace have been heavily exposed in the opening weeks.

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town netted three without reply at Selhurst Park on the opening day and despite apparent improvements in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, Swansea City also eased past the Eagles in South London.

The return of Mamadou Sakho, the defender who had a monumental impact last season, could buoy Palace but obvious tensions between de Boer and chairman Steve Parish seem irreversible. Reports of an inevitable sacking if the Eagles fail to win at Turf Moor seem conceivable but it leads to several questions of the board’s appointment process, which lasted six weeks following Sam Allardyce’s departure at the end of last season.

Team news

Dean Marney is Burnley’s only long-term absentee although Jeff Hendrick is a doubt with a thigh injury. Summer signing Chris Wood is expected to start following his late equaliser against Spurs.

The game will come too early for Palace’s new signing Sakho, while Wilfried Zaha remains out with a knee injury. James Tomkins, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jairo Riedewald returned to training following their respective groin injuries and will be in contention for a place in the squad.