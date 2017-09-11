Crystal Palace sack manager Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer (centre) has departed the Eagles after losing his first three games | Photo: Getty images / Christoper Lee

Crystal Palace have parted company with manager Frank de Boer after just 78 days.

The Dutchman was appointed as Sam Allardyce’s successor in June but an horrendous start to the season has left the Eagles nineteenth in the Premier League.

The South Londoners have lost their opening four league games without registering a single goal and conceding seven times.

Failure to adapt to new methods blamed for poor start

Chairman Steve Parish appointed de Boer hoping to change the style of play. However, the former Ajax manager’s ‘total football’ methods and his adoption of a back three have been blamed for the club’s poor start.

Palace were woeful in home defeats against newly promoted Huddersfield Town and Swansea City. The latter a 2-0 defeat which prompted boos but the club afforded de Boer the international break and one last game to turn things around.

Instead, despite an improved performance, the Eagles were beaten 1-0 at Burnley yesterday. Chris Wood's goal three minutes into the game, taking advantage of a woeful Lee Chung-yong back pass, handed the Clarets the three points but the South Londoners had ample opportunities to draw level and even win the game, not least when Scott Dann headed wide from four yards out.

The shock 3-0 loss to the Terriers on the opening day was initially blamed as an off-day but it has now become apparent that de Boer has failed to implement his philosophy as quickly as the Palace hierarchy had hoped.

De Boer’s only victory came in the Carabao Cup thanks to a 2-1 success against Ipswich Town. James McArthur’s late brace earned a place in the third round draw but the performance was still criticised, particularly given the Tractor Boys had effectively fielded their development squad side. Palace’s new boss will face Huddersfield in the next round at Selhurst Park.

Tensions between Parish and de Boer appeared glaringly obvious when Mamadou Sakho was signed on deadline day. The defender's arrival was clearly one that had been sanctioned by the Palace supremo rather than the manager, who had even admitted earlier in the window that money would be better off spent elsewhere.

It could be argued that de Boer's only permanent signing was that of Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald, who cost a mere £8 million. Youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were signed on loan from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

Palace could now head into next week's game against fellow strugglers Southampton without a manager. They then face a tough run of fixtures away to both Manchester sides and at home to Chelsea.

Dougie Freedman will be the favourite to replace de Boer having recently been appointed as the club’s Sporting Director. It would be the Scot’s second spell as Palace boss having managed the Eagles between January 2011 and October 2012. Freedman also scored 108 goals in 368 appearances across two periods as a player at Selhurst Park before leaving for Southend United in 2008.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson will also be a likely candidate.