Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea: Champions continue revival as they squeeze past Foxes

Chelsea continued their resurgence towards defending their Premier League title, with goals from Álvaro Morata and N'Golo Kanté gave them a 2-1 win over former champions Leicester City.

The first period was majorly dominated by the visitors with chances for Marco Alonso, Victor Moses and Morata coming close but were denied on the three occasions by Wes Morgan, but he could do nothing to prevent Morata heading home the opening goal in the 40th minute.

A old face came back to haunt Leicester as Kanté added a second goal five minutes after the restart, Jamie Vardy pulled one back on his historic appearance but it wasn't enough to prevent Chelsea to jump into the top-four.

Putting in a shift

Chelsea looked to continue their good form from over the international break as they headed to the KingPower Stadium, they turned the screw on Craig Shakespeare's side from the early minutes but were denied by the captain marvel.

Their first chance came 10 minutes in as Moses showed some great skill down the wing before firing a low ball to the back-post for Alonso, the full-back has had an excellent start to the campaign and looked to get another goal but Morgan did well to turn it away.

Moses was involved again in the 23rd minute as he was released down the wing by Morata, the Nigerian did well to get a ball in from the by-line but Morgan was there again to turn it away.

Kanté looked to make a good impression to his former home fans as he picked up the ball deep in Leicester territory, he played through to Morata on the left-hand side of the box and his half-volley looked dangerous but Morgan was there once again to put in a brave block.

It looked like the home side had ridden the Chelsea storm and came close to taking the lead in the 39th minute, they had a two-on-one situation with Vardy and Riyad Mahrez bombing forward. Mahrez played a reverse back to compatriot Islam Slimani, but his effort was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Heading home once again

Despite that scare Antonio Conte's showed no sign of weakening and were rewarded for their persistence with the opening goal, it all came from captain César Azpilicueta who bombed forward before a great ball into the mixer where Morata was waiting to head beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

One for old times sake

The Blues came out for the second period looking just as fired up for the task at hand, and it seemed inevitable that a former fox would be the one to round off the scoring.

There didn't look to be much on for Kanté as he pushed forward from 30 yards, the Frenchman then let one rip as his effort skimmed across the surface and into the bottom corner giving Schmeichel no chance.

Getting one back

Leicester fans were given something to shout about just after the hour mark as they were handed a penalty, Courtois was caught in his own little world as Vardy snuck up on him to win the ball and was inevitably clipped and Lee Mason pointed to the spot. Vardy stood over the ball and he marked his 200th professional league appearance in style as he slotted down the middle to give the hosts a glimmer of hope.

The minutes went by and the scoreline remained unchanged as the clash entered the final ten minutes, but it was Chelsea who looked the more likely to add another.

The returning Eden Hazard did well to find Alonso down the left who crossed it into Morata, his header from eight yards out looked to have struck the arm of Harry Maguire but Mason waved away the appeals.

Mahrez was nearly punished in the 90th minute as he was dispossessed with the ball making it to Willian, he was one-on-one with Schmeichel but the big Dane did well to produce a decent save.