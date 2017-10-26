Sean Dyche "will continue to get on with the job" at Burnley despite being linked with Everton

It appears Dyche will not be taking over from Koeman (photo: Getty Images / David Blunsden)

Speculation linking Sean Dyche to the Everton hot seat vacated by Ronald Koeman has been rife all week but the Burnley manager looks set to stay at Turf Moor as he nears five years in charge of the Lancashire club.

Dyche admitted that he has been through such speculation "several times now and I just continue to get on with the job here."

"This is not our story"

Dyche is now the seventh longest-serving manager in the English professional game at a particular club but he appeared to nullify rumours suggesting that timeline would start again at Everton.

He commented, "I am flattered to be linked and recognised but this is not our story."

However, Dyche admitted that he was "surprised in the modern world of football" to be in the same job for so long. He explained, "there are so many differentials now at how it can change and how quickly it can change, that you never know what’s around the corner."

Vokes set to start anniversary fixture

The 46-year old was quick to praise those that have helped him at Turf Moor since his arrival. "The immediate view is to credit all the different people involved in the five years I’ve had here."

Dyche added, “that’s the players who have come and gone, my staff who have more or less been here as a collective all the way through, the board and the fans for allowing the chance for ups and down to be seen through and to continue the building process and continue performing.”

One player who has been invaluable to Dyche is Sam Vokes. The Welsh international has played more league games and scored more goals than any other player and he looks set to return from injury to play against Newcastle on Monday night. However, Chris Wood could miss out.

Dyche explained, “Vokesy has a stronger chance. He’s out on the grass with us today, so we think he will be available. But Woody’s touch-and-go.”